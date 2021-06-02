NBA Scores And Results: Phoenix Win Game 5 Against Lakers, Celtics Lose Against Nets

Western Conference is home to some of the best teams in the NBA, and this year yet again, the teams there have given the viewers an entertaining Playoff series. The Phoenix Suns lead 3-2 in their series against the Los Angeles Lakers while the Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trailblazers faced off in an interesting Game 5 where the Nuggets came out on top. The Celtics vs Nets game ended in a 129-103 win for Brooklyn. Here is more on the NBA scores, results and NBA highlights.

NBA scores from Tuesday

Celtics vs Nets

Brooklyn managed an easy win in Game 5 of the series, which means that they will advance into the Conference semifinals and faceoff against the Milwaukee Bucks. James Harden recorded another triple-double. His 34 points proved to be the catalyst in the win over Boston. Jayson Tatum once again had the highest points for the Celtics, but his 32 points on the night were not enough against 'The Big 3' of Brooklyn.

The Celtics came into the series with an injury to their all-star Jaylen Brown who was ruled out of the Playoffs. After already being shorthanded with the exclusion of Brown, they suffered yet another setback after Kemba Walker and Robert Williams both had to sit out injured against Brooklyn. Boston will be hoping to make a comeback next season after a disappointing end this year.

Lakers vs Suns

The game ended in a blowout win for the Phoenix Suns who completely annihilated the Lakers after handing them a 115-85 loss in Game 5. Lakers vs Suns will now head back to the Staples Centre and the 'Purple and Gold' outfit will be looking to take the series into a possible Game 7. Devin Booker continued his brilliance, scoring 30 points on Lakers at a 56.5% shooting efficiency from the field.

The Lakers vs Suns Game 6 is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 3 at 10:30 PM [Friday, June 4, 8:00 AM IST]. Anthony Davis who missed Game 5 will be doubtful for the next game as well. KCP has been suffering from a knee injury throughout the series. With so many injury problems surrounding the Lakers, they will need LeBron James to do something special in Game 6 if they want to avoid an early playoff exit. James had a slow start in Game 5 but later started getting into the game. However, his 24 points on the night were not enough to overcome the Suns.

SportsCenter with @KevinNegandhi with latest reporting on Anthony Davis, KCP and Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/ameV2Wlu5C — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 1, 2021

NBA Results from June 1

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn Nets 129-109 Boston Celtics

Western Conference

Los Angeles Lakers 85-115 Phoenix Suns

Denver Nuggets 147-140 Portland Trail Blazers

