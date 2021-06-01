NBA Scores And Results: Wizards Avoid Series Sweep, Utah Take Commanding 3-1 Lead

The NBA Playoffs 2021 are now slowly approaching the end of the 1st round series. The Milwaukee Bucks are the only team that have managed to qualify for the 2nd round after beating Miami 4-0. Teams like the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers who looked like they would have a comfortable series win were thrown out after losses in their respective series. Here is more on the NBA Playoffs 2021 picture, Utah vs Memphis NBA highlights and all the scores from Monday.

NBA scores from Monday

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies

Utah have managed to complete their turnaround after successfully beating the Grizzlies in Game 4. Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points in the Jazz's120-113 win. Utah were shooting an impressive 50% from 3-point range, which helped them get the edge over Memphis. With the series now heading to Utah, the Grizzlies will be hoping to get a win in Game 5 which will help them stay in the series.

The Grizzlies now travel to Utah for game 5 which is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 2 at 9:30 PM [Thursday, June 3 at 7:00 AM IST]. A win for Memphis in Game 5 will take the Jazz vs Grizzlies series to 3-2 which is not an ideal situation for Utah as they faced the same scenario with Denver last year and they will be hoping to close out the series in Game 5. Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks have been amazing all series and they will be very important for Memphis going into the next game.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards

Status note: Joel Embiid headed to locker room Monday. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) May 31, 2021

The Wizards have managed to save themselves from a series sweep after they came out on top in Game 4 with a 122-114 win against the 76ers. Russel Westbrook secured yet another triple-double which has helped him rank 3rd all-time in the NBA Playoffs triple-double list. Bradley Beal scored 27 points in a game where 2 players left the court due to injury. Philadelphia will be hoping that Joel Embiid comes back for Game 5 after a clumsy fall in the game. He was taken to the locker room and there have been no updates on the seriousness of the injury.

Game 5 will be played in Philadelphia on Wednesday, June 2 at 7:00 PM local time [Thursday, June 3 at 4:30 AM IST]. With doubts looming over Embiid's injury, Washington could really use this as a chance to make a comeback into the series. But the 76ers have gotten the firepower they need to overcome the Wizards. In the past, they have proven that they can play without Embiid but going ahead they will need him as his presence provides them with that extra boost on both ends of the court.

Picture Credits: Washington Wizards/Twitter