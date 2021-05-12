NBA Scores And Standings: How Does The Playoffs Bracket Look With Latest Results?

Quick links:
The new NBA play-in tournament, which is introduced this season, will add another level of competition before the traditional playoffs. However, it means only the top six teams from each conference have a confirmed spot in the postseason. Teams ranked from seventh place to tenth place will be competing for their place in the playoffs. Here is more on the NBA scores from Tuesday and the updated NBA standings -
For the past few games, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to regain momentum without LeBron James on the court. The team has slipped to the No.7 ranking in the Western Conference and will have to play the play-in tournament vs the Golden State Warriors if it started right now. Just a game behind the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers still have a chance to rank sixth.
Davis, who is slowly regaining his pace, scored 20 points in the encounter. The Knicks, currently ranked sixth in the East, have a few games left in the regular season to secure their playoff spot. Julius Randle scored 31 points to lead his team, while Kyle Kuzma had team-high 23 points for the Lakers.
Now on a four-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors have shown no signs of slowing down. The team is ranked eighth in the West, headed to the play-in tournament. Steph Curry – in the middle of a historic season – scored 21 points. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 38 points, while Devin Booker had 34 points for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have already qualified for the playoffs, their first post-season since 2010.
The Heat have officially booked their spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs! 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CwGUrUeTwl— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2021