NBA Scores And Standings: How Does The Playoffs Bracket Look With Latest Results?

The new NBA play-in tournament, which is introduced this season, will add another level of competition before the traditional playoffs. However, it means only the top six teams from each conference have a confirmed spot in the postseason. Teams ranked from seventh place to tenth place will be competing for their place in the playoffs. Here is more on the NBA scores from Tuesday and the updated NBA standings -

NBA scores for May 11 (May 12 IST) prior to the NBA play-in tournament

Los Angeles Lakers beat New York Knicks 101-99

For the past few games, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying to regain momentum without LeBron James on the court. The team has slipped to the No.7 ranking in the Western Conference and will have to play the play-in tournament vs the Golden State Warriors if it started right now. Just a game behind the Dallas Mavericks, the Lakers still have a chance to rank sixth.

Davis, who is slowly regaining his pace, scored 20 points in the encounter. The Knicks, currently ranked sixth in the East, have a few games left in the regular season to secure their playoff spot. Julius Randle scored 31 points to lead his team, while Kyle Kuzma had team-high 23 points for the Lakers.

Warriors beat Phoenix Suns 122-116

Now on a four-game winning streak, the Golden State Warriors have shown no signs of slowing down. The team is ranked eighth in the West, headed to the play-in tournament. Steph Curry – in the middle of a historic season – scored 21 points. Andrew Wiggins led the Warriors with 38 points, while Devin Booker had 34 points for the Phoenix Suns. The Suns have already qualified for the playoffs, their first post-season since 2010.

Other scores

Denver Nuggets beat Charlotte Hornets 117-112

Minnesota Timberwolves beat Detroit Pistons 119-100

Los Angeles Clippers beat Toronto Raptors 115-96

Miami Heat beat Boston Celtics 129-121

Memphis Grizzlies beat Dallas Mavericks 133-104

Indiana Pacers beat Philadelphia 76ers 103-94

Brooklyn Nets beat Chicago Bulls 115-107

Milwaukee Bucks beat Orlando Magic 114-102

Sacramento Kings beat OKC Thunder 122-106

NBA Standings: What will the current NBA playoffs bracket be?

The Heat have officially booked their spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs! 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/CwGUrUeTwl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2021

Eastern Conference

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)

(Q) Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)

NBA play-in tournament bracket

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

NBA playoffs date and schedule

Second half of the NBA regular season ends – May 16 EST (May 17 IST)

Play-in tournament – May 18 to 21 EST (May 19 to May 22 IST)

NBA playoffs date – May 22 to July 22 EST (May 23 to July 23 IST)

(Image credits: AP)