NBA Scores: Bulls Beat Raptors To Win Play-In Clash As 2023 NBA Playoff Scenario Opens Up

The Chicago Bulls defeated Toronto Raptors by 109-105 in Game 3 of the 2023 NBA Play-In tournament and moved a step closer to earning qualification for the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The Bulls won the match, courtesy of Zach LaVine’s effort of 39 points, six rebounds, and three assists. At the same time, Pascal Siakam was the best performer for Toronto Raptors with 32 points, nine rebounds, and six assists.

With the victory, Chicago advanced into Game 5 of the Play-In Tournament, where they will now face the Miami Heat on Friday night, in a bid to qualify for the Playoffs as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. Miami, earlier returned with a 105-116 loss against Atlanta Hawks, who advanced into the playoff as the 7th seed. If Chicago beat Miami in Game 5, they will set a first-round playoff matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thunder beat Pelicans to advance into game against Minnesota Timberwolves

Meanwhile, in Game 4 of the 2023 Play-In tournament, Oklahoma City Thunder defeated New Orleans Pelicans by 123-118 to seal their spot in Game 6 of the Play-In tournament. While Brandon Ingram made a contribution of 30 points, seven assists, and six rebounds in a losing cause, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored for Thunder with 32 points, three assists, and five rebounds. Oklahoma City will now face Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 6, who suffered a 108-102 loss to Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

It is worth noting that, LA Lakers and Atlanta Hawks advanced into the 2023 NBA Playoffs on Tuesday night as the 7th-seeded teams in the Eastern and Western Conferences respectively. The winner of the Bulls vs Heat match will earn the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference playoff bracket. Whereas, the winner of the Thunder vs Timberwolves match will earn the 8th seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket.

ALSO READ | LeBron James' 30 Points Help LA Lakers Script Epic Comeback & Storm Into 2023 NBA Playoffs

2023 NBA Play-In Tournament: Upcoming fixtures

Game 5: Chicago Bulls vs Miami Heat on Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 AM IST

Game 6: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, 7:00 AM IST

2023 NBA Playoffs: Confirmed Matchups for NBA Playoffs