NBA Scores: Durant's 49 Helps Nets Overcome Bucks In Game 5 Of Playoffs

Kevin Durant's outstanding 49-point performance helped Brooklyn to a 114-108 victory in Game 5 of the Bucks vs Nets series in the NBA Playoffs 2021. James Harden's surprise return into the lineup was a great boost as the former MVP struggled to score points but helped the team with 8 assists on the night. Jeff Green had a phenomenal game from the 3-point range, where he went 7-8 from beyond the arc, which eased a bit of pressure on KD who scored 31 points in the second half. Here is a look at the NBA scores, results and NBA highlights from the Bucks vs Nets Game 5 on Tuesday.

📊 FINAL 📊



KD ▪️ 49 PTS ▪️ 17 REB ▪️ 10 AST pic.twitter.com/ovzD3S1DGb — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 16, 2021

NBA scores: Bucks vs Nets

Milwaukee Bucks had a commanding lead of 16 points going into half-time, but they were unable to hold on to it after a bad defensive display in the second half. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points but his missed free throw in the clutch seemed to have cost the Bucks the game. PJ Tucker tried his level best to stop KD from scoring but his efforts went in vain as the Nets star kept attacking the rim, making it difficult for the Bucks defense to stop him. With Game 6 now moving to Milwaukee, Giannis and his team will have to find a way to stop Durant from scoring and with Harden now available to play, things would get more difficult for them and they will need to be on the top of their game to extend the series.

Durant's triple-double made him the only player in playoffs history to have a 45-15-10 split in the NBA. His offensive armoury was on full display as he shot 69.6% from the field. Durant got plenty of support from his teammates Blake Griffin and Jeff Green as they both combined for 44 points which eased the win for the Nets. It was a sign of huge relief for the Nets fans when they saw the former MVP James Harden take the court for Game 5 after he was ruled out of the game just a day before. The Nets will now travel to the Fiserv Forum Arena for Game 6 and they will be hoping for a similar performance from KD, there which will help them end the series earlier and provide Kyrie Irving and James Harden enough time to heal before the Conference Finals.

NBA results from Tuesday

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks 108 - 114 Brooklyn Nets

NBA Playoffs 2021: Bucks vs Nets Game 6 details

Game 6 of this series will be played at the Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee and is scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 PM [Friday, June 18 at 6:00 AM IST]. The game will be streamed nationally on ESPN and TNT. This game will be broadcasted in India by Star Sports. Indian fans can also watch the game by buying the NBA League pass from the official NBA app or the website.

Image Credits: AP