NBA Scores Latest: Suns Bag Another Win By Beating Clippers, Wizards Upset Lakers 116-107

The NBA 2020-21 season is swiftly headed towards the postseason, teams looking to race to the top seed. With top-ranked teams already securing their playoffs spot, some are struggling to make it to the top, hoping to make it to the play-in tournament the league has scheduled. The Phoenix Suns' triumph over the Los Angeles Clippers remains a highlight of the day with the team reaching the playoffs for the first time since the 2009-10 Steve Nash-led team. Here is more on the NBA scores latest and the NBA highlights from Wednesday evening -

NBA scores latest: Clippers vs Suns highlights

With Chris Paul scoring 28 points as part of the Clippers vs Suns highlights, the Suns have secured their playoff spot this season as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Devin Booker (21 PTS, 10 ASTS) and Paul have led the team the entire season, performing consistently, determined to make it to the playoffs. Last season, the Suns went 8-0 at the NBA bubble in Orlando under Booker. Adding Paul to their roster (which was criticized by few), proved to be the last push the team needed.

Suns beat the Clippers and clinch their first playoff berth since 2010 â˜€ï¸ pic.twitter.com/gtk3FcxapI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 29, 2021

Cameron Payne came through from the bench, scoring 15 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. The team did not trail the entire game, grabbing the win after gaining some momentum in the last quarter, curbing the Clippers' attempts to make a last-minute comeback. Paul, who was 10-of-15 from the field, was at the receiving end of "MVP" chants as the team won 109-101. Paul George led the Clippers with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Marcus Morris Sr added 16 points, while the Clippers bench failed to perform as needed.

NBA highlights: Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers

While the Los Angeles Lakers seem to have Anthony Davis back, Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook refuse to step down, beating the defending champions in a 116-107. Now, with 10 games left in the regular season, the Wizards might as well be headed to the NBA playoffs. Westbrook posted his 13th triple-double of the month, while Beal led with 27 points. "We had a bad season," said Alex Len said after the win. "But if we finish strong and make the playoffs, people are going to remember the end of the season". The Wizards have won nine of their last 10 games.

While the Wizards had a strong game, Davis is back with 26 points. "He's obviously in this phase of trying to get his legs back under him," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said. "Trying to get his rhythm and timing". "He's still out indefinitely," Vogel said about James' return, refusing to give more details. James has missed weeks due to his high ankle sprain, the team dropping multiple games in his absence. "That's all I've got for you".

Other NBA box scores

Orlando Magic beat Cleveland Cavaliers 109-104

Philadelphia 76ers triumph over the Atlanta Hawks 127-83

New York Knicks beat the Chicago Bulls 113-94

Boston Celtics defeat the Charlotte Hornets 120-111

San Antonio Spurs lose to the Miami Heat 116-111

Portland Trail Blazers beat Memphis Grizzlies 130-109

Denver Nuggets triumph over New Orleans Pelicans 114-112

Utah Jazz upset Sacramento Kings 154-105

Current NBA standings

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets are leading the Eastern Conference NBA standings, having clinched a playoff spot. The Philadelphia 76ers follow, having made it to the playoffs after the last win over the Hawks. In the West, the Utah Jazz and Suns lead, both teams having made it to the playoffs. The Clippers rank fourth in the West, the Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks following. In the East, the Milwaukee Bucks are placed third, the Knicks and Hawks trailing.

