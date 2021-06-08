NBA Scores: Nets Take Commanding 2-0 Lead Against Bucks, Phoenix Shine Through In Game 1

The Brooklyn Nets dominated the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 2 of the NBA Playoffs 2021. Playing without James Harden, both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant stepped up in his absence. The duo combined for 57 points and looked solid in a 125-86 win for the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix, on the other hand, managed to take a 1-0 lead in their series against the Denver Nuggets after beating them 122-105 In Game 1 of the Western Conference Semis. Here is more on the NBA scores, results and NBA highlights from the games on Monday.

NBA Scores from Monday

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Game 2

The Brooklyn Nets looked like the superior team on the night and dominated the game right from the tip-off. The Nets shot a phenomenal 50% from 3 point shooting range. Kevin Durant scored 32 points on the night and looked great offensively, He shot at a phenomenal 66.7% from the field and kept getting the buckets for the Nets. Victory in Game 2 means a 2-0 lead for Brooklyn, which is a healthy advantage considering that the series now moves to Milwaukee for Games 3 and 4 and things can change for the Bucks on their homecourt.

32 PTS in 3 quarters for KD.

BKN goes up 2-0 in the series.#ThatsGame #NBAPlayoffs



In his post-game interview, Giannis Antetokounmpo said, "I don't get too high I don't get too low, even after the Miami series when we won 4-0 I was not too high coming into this series, now we 2-0 down I'm not to low." The former MVP was clear that he needed to get more aggressive against the Nets' offense if they have to get the stops. The Bucks will now be hoping to turn the tables in their home games and make a comeback into the series. But they will need to be better than this if they want to have a shot at challenging the tough Nets team.

Nuggets vs Suns Game 1

Both teams came into the postseason with high hopes and have been outstanding in the NBA Playoffs 2021. But on the night Phoenix came out on top and managed a 122-105 win against the Denver Nuggets. Mikel Bridges scored 23 points on the night for Phoenix and looked great scoring at a 66% shooting efficiency. The Suns who are banking on their backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul were not disappointed as they combined for 42 points in the Game 2 win.

Denver looked good in the first half, but the second half saw a great fall in the team's offence and Phoenix were easily able to outscore the Nuggets in the second half, which led to an easy win for the Suns. Nuggets will be hoping to come back stronger for Game 2, and present a better challenge to the Phoenix team.

NBA results from Monday

Western Conference

Denver Nuggets 105 vs Phoenix Suns 122

Eastern Conference

Brooklyn Nets 125 vs Milwaukee Bucks 86

