NBA Scores, Results: Warriors To Face Lakers At Play-in Tournament, Jazz Set Best Record

The 2020-21 NBA regular season is officially in the books. All 30 teams played their final game on Sunday, and the stacked slate gave NBA fans some of the most exciting moments of the season. The Utah Jazz secured the West's best record while the Sixers finished at the summit of the Eastern Conference table. Here's a round-up of what happened on the final day of the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Here is more on Sunday's NBA results, all NBA scores and top NBA highlights as the NBA playoffs bracket has finally been determined -

NBA highlights: NBA results on final day of regular season

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry clinched his second scoring title in the Warriors' 113-101 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies while the Boston Celtics pushed the New York Knicks to the absolute brink as they attempted to clinch home-court advantage in the first round for the first time since 2013. However, the Knicks finished their season with a 96-92 win over the Celtics.

Brooklyn’s 123-109 rout over Cleveland settled the rest of the Eastern Conference playoff picture. The Nets are set at second place and will face the winner of the Celtics-Wizards Play-In game. Meanwhile, the Bucks settled into third to set up a first-round series against the Miami Heat. The Washington Wizards pulled off a monumental 115-110 comeback victory over the Charlotte Hornets and secured eighth spot in the West.

Here's the full list of NBA scores from Sunday:

Wizards 115 - 110 Hornets

Pacers 125 - 113 Raptors

Knicks 96 - 92 Celtics

Suns 123 - 121 Spurs

Warriors 113 - 101 Grizzlies

Nets 123 - 109 Cavaliers

Hawks 124 - 95 Rockets

76ers 128 - 117 Magic

Heat 120 - 107 Pistons

Bulls 118 - 112 Bucks

Trail Blazers 132 - 116 Nuggets

Timberwolves 136 - 121 Mavericks

Jazz 121 - 99 Kings

Thunder 117 - 112 Clippers

Lakers 110 - 98 Pelicans

NBA play-in tournament fixtures

The NBA’s play-in tournament will kick off on Tuesday and Wednesday, with each conference playing both of its games on their respective days. The final two games of the play-in will take place on Thursday and Friday before the playoffs officially kick off on Saturday.

Eastern Conference

East 7 (Celtics) vs. East 8 (Wizards) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

East 9 (Pacers) vs. East 10 (Hornets) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

Western Conference

West 7 (Lakers) vs. West 8 (Warriors) | Winner gets No. 7 overall seed

West 9 (Grizzlies) vs. West 10 (Spurs) | Loser is eliminated

Loser 7/8 vs. Winner 9/10 | Winner gets No. 8 overall seed

NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

Philadelphia 76ers Brooklyn Nets Milwaukee Bucks New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks Miami Heat

Western Conference

Utah Jazz Phoenix Suns Denver Nuggets Los Angeles Clippers Dallas Maverick Portland Trail Blazers

Image Credits - nba.com / AP