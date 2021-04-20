NBA Scores: Steph Curry Leads The Warriors Past 76ers, Jazz Beat Short-handed Lakers

As the 2020-21 season continues, the NBA edges close to the playoffs. Teams are gearing up for their final weeks of the regular season, trying to make most of the back-to-back games scheduled due to limited time. On Monday (Tuesday IST), 9 games were scheduled with the Golden State Warriors, Utah Jazz, Chicago Bulls, Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns being some of the teams that bagged a win. Here is more on the NBA highlights from Monday evening and the current NBA standings.

NBA scores: Jazz vs Lakers highlights

With Jordan Clarkson's 22 points, the Utah Jazz cruised past the Los Angeles Lakers with a 111-97 win. Joe Ingles added 21 points, which included five three-pointers. Bojan Bogdanovic had 19 points, and the Jazz beat the Lakers without Donovan Mitchell.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but I think we can compete with any team in this league," Derrick Favors said."I think we're going to see this team again down the road, so we just wanted to do the things we needed to get a win".

The Lakers are continuing to play without Anthony Davis and LeBron James, which was the key in the Jazz vs Lakers highlights turning out the way it did. Talen Horton-Tucker finished with career-high 24 points, who are 7-9 without Davis and James. "These guys are as good as anyone in the league with the read-drive offense," Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said.

Kyle Kuzma scored 17 points, while Dennis Schroder had 15 points. "I think we kind of gave in a little bit," Kuzma said. "On the offensive end, shots really didn't fall, and a couple of bad possessions led to a lack of effort on the defensive end".

NBA highlights: Warriors vs 76ers highlights

With a spectacular 29-point game, Steph Curry led the Warriors to their 107-96 win vs the Joel Embiid-led Philadelphia 76ers. The three-time NBA champion shot ten three-pointers, making it majorly into the Warriors vs 76ers highlights. As of now, Curry has the longest 30-point game streak for a Warriors players since the legendary Wilt Chamberlain in 1964.

The 76ers played without Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Embidd, who scored 28 points, was not able to defend Curry – averaging 43.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5 assists over the last four games. "There's something beautiful about it. It really is an art," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. "What he's doing is amazing to watch. Nobody in the history of this game has ever done what he's doing right now."

Other NBA scores

The Detriot Pistons beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-105

The Chicago Bulls edge past the Boston Celtics 102-96

Indiana Pacers lose to the San Antonio Spurs 109-94

Miami Heat beat the Houston Rockets 113-91

Washington Wizards defeat Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107

Phoenix Suns triumph over Milwaukee Bucks 129-128

Denver Nuggets beat Memphis Grizzlies 139-137

NBA standings

With a 43-15 (win-loss) record, the Utah Jazz continue to lead the league and the Western Conference. However, with their recent victories, the Phoenix Suns are closing in with 41 wins and 16 losses. The Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets follow. The Lakers, who were once ranked second, are currently placed fifth with 35 wins and 23 losses. Minnesota Timberwolves are ranked 15th in the West.

In the East, the Philadelphia 76ers lead. The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks follow. The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons are ranked 14th and 15th in the East.

