NBA Scrimmages Today: How To Watch Celtics Vs Rockets, Live Streaming And TV Schedule

The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets will face each other during the final day of the NBA restart scrimmage on July 28, 8 PM EST (July 29, 5:30 AM IST). Before the league restarts this week, the NBA teams are playing three scrimmages before the official restart. Some games will be broadcast nationally by NBA TV, while 10-minute quarters will replace the usual 12-minute periods for the first and third scrimmages.

NBA scrimmages live stream details: How to watch Celtics vs Rockets?

The Boston Celtics and Houston Rockets scrimmage will be broadcast live by the league. Viewers can watch the game through the NBA TV, which is available via the NBA's website or the NBA TV app, which is free to download on mobile phones and gaming consoles. Fubo.tv will also stream the game.

CELTICS BASKETBALL IS BACK IN 4 DAYS



It's a #WholeNewGame in Orlando so reply to this tweet with your Celtics questions and we'll try to answer as many as we can in the return of #Celtics Mailbag 📨 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) July 27, 2020

The NBA will be streaming every single scrimmage on all seven days, including six doubleheaders and one quadruple-header along with scrimmage highlights for some games. Though a select number of games are being broadcast by the league, viewers with NBA League Pass subscription can view any game. The pass offers access to all NBA restart games, along with this year's draft and a 7-day NBA-TV archive.

Celtics vs Rockets scores

The Boston Celtics last defeated the Phoenix Suns 117-103 on July 26 (July 27 IST). Jaylen Brown led the team with 21 points while shooting 7-for-13 from the field. Gordon Hayward, Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart scored 17, 16 and 10 points respectively. On the other hand, James Harden led the Rockets to a 119-104 victory against the Memphis Grizzlies with 31 points. Russell Westbrook added 8 points.

Complete NBA scrimmage TV shedule

GAMES DATE/TIME Orlando Magic vs LA Clippers July 22, 3 PM EST (July 23, 12:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Denver Nuggets July 22, 5 PM EST (July 23, 2:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets July 22, 7 PM EST (July 23, 4:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Miami Heat July 22, 9 PM EST (July 23, 6:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Indiana Pacers July 23, 3:30 PM EST (July 24, 1:00 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers July 23, 7 PM EST (July 24, 4:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Boston Celtics July 24, 5:00 PM EST (July 25, 2:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors July 24, 7:30 PM EST (July 25, 5 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Orlando Magic July 25, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Utah Jazz July 25, 4 PM EST (July 26, 1:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder July 26, 12 PM EST (9:30 PM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Dallas Mavericks July 26, 4 PM EST (July 27, 1:30 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Toronto Raptors July 26, 6 PM EST (July 27, 3:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Memphis Grizzlies July 26, 8 PM EST (July 27, 5:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Los Angeles Lakers July 27, 3 PM EST (July 28, 12:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs Brooklyn Nets July 27, 5:30 PM EST (July 28, 3 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Miami Heat July 28, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers July 28, 4 PM EST (July 29, 1:30 AM IST)

