Sebastian Telfair's Mother And Brother Die After Succumbing To Deadly Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has raged chaos in the US and former Minnesota Timberwolves player Sebastian Telfair has lost his mother and brother following their respective battles with the deadly virus. Erica Telfar, Sebastian's mother passed away on Monday, weeks after his elder brother Dan Turner succumbed to the virus. Former Lincoln High School head coach Dwayne Morton confirmed both deaths.

Sebastian Telfair family deaths: Sebastian brother and mother die battling Coronavirus

Sebastian Telfair's cousin Stephon Marbury had earlier in an interview with The Undefeated confirmed the death of Dan Turner and had mentioned coronavirus as the cause of death. He had also revealed that Erica Telfair, mother of former NBA star Sebastian Telfair was also 'fighting for her life' due to the virus. The former New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets guard in the interview had said that the past days had been a challenge for both him and Sebastian Telfair after losing their brother last month.

Sebastian Telfair family deaths: Sebastian Telfair and brother mourn the death of family members

Sebastian Telfair and his younger brother Ethan took to social media to grieve the passing of their mother and brother. “Today I lost my big brother and it’s ripping my heart and spirit apart,” Ethan Telfair tweeted in March. “I love you so much and I don’t know how I’m going to get over this.” “Let me see them X-rays. I ain’t no expert. We just hurt!” Sebastian Telfair posted on his Instagram story along with his mom’s name, her birthday and the day of her passing.

Rest In Peace Mommy. Until we meet again my angel 💔😢💔 pic.twitter.com/2ME2mMIzcc — Ethan Telfair (@KingTelfair31) April 27, 2020

Sebastian Telfair prison

Sebastian Telfair was the first guard to take a leap from high school to the NBA, drafted No. 13 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in 2004. Telfair played 10 NBA seasons before plying his trade in China. The former Timberwolves guard was sentenced in Brooklyn of weapons possession in April 2019. Telfair was convicted to 3 and a half years in prison in August 2019, but is out on $500,000 bail and restrained to house arrest from 7 PM-7 AM, according to TMZ.

