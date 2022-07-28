NBA Set To Quash COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate In Upcoming 2022-2023 Season: Report

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is currently being linked with reports claiming that the league will do away with its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine norms for the NBA 2022-23 season. A recent report by Yahoo Sports suggests that, while the league strongly recommends all players and coaching staff to be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, NBA will no longer mandate individuals for the same. However, it is being understood that unvaccinated players will be subject to periodic testing.

If the reports are believed to be true, the situation will draw stark contrast to NBA’s health and safety policies from the 2021-22 season. During the previous season, vaccine requirements were left up to the cities and states to decide. The players didn’t need to get vaccinated mandatorily, but they had to abide by the local guidelines about the same.

The league went ahead last season with a 95% vaccination rate as most of the players chose to get vaccinated. Most notably, Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins was one of the names who initially declined the idea of getting jabbed, but was vaccinated later to avoid missing home games in the Bay Arena. In a recent interview on the YouTube channel Fan Sided, Wiggins revealed that he still rues getting vaccinated, despite the fact that Warriors picked up the NBA 2021-22 title.

What did Andrew Wiggins say on COVID-19 vaccination?

“I did it, and I was an All-Star this year and champion, so that was the good part, just not missing out on the year, the best year of my career. But for my body, I just don't like putting all that stuff in my body, so I didn't like that and I didn't like that it wasn't my choice. I didn't like that it was either get this or don't play,” Wiggins said.

A look at Kyrie Irving's vaccination saga

At the same time, Philadelphia 76ers wind Matisse Thybulle was also barred to play in Games 3,4 and 6 during the team’s first-round playoff series against the Toronto Raptors, as he didn’t receive the vaccine and was not allowed to enter Canada. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving was one of the top players to refuse getting vaccinated, which resulted in the team sending him home for the first half of the season.

Irving played his first match previous season on January 5, after the team changed their mind. However, Irving was only allowed to play the away game and he made his home debut in the season on March 27, after the local mandates were lifted in New York. Irving’s absence from the first half of the season resulted in the team losing its super team status.

