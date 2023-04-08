NBA Standings: NBA Playoffs scenario, Points table, results as LA Lakers beat Phoenix Suns

Another enthralling day of the NBA regular season came to a close. Today a total of 11 matches were played, with the biggest of the night played in the end in the form of LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns. Thus, who went on to win, let's find out.

LeBron James has had a quiet day at the office today, yet, LA Lakers were far supreme against Pheonix. Mavericks suffered a huge setback as with the loss against the Bulls, Mavs are out of the play-in race. Moreover, Wizards, Pacers, Pistons, Hornets, Rockets, Celtics, Nets, etc. were also in action tonight. Here's the consolidated NBA results section and the NBA standings, plus the NBA Playoffs picture has also been presented.

2023 NBA Scores: All NBA results for games played on April 7

Washington Wizards defeated Miami Heat by 114-108

Detroit Pistons defeated Indiana Pacers by 115-112

Houston Rockets defeated Charlotte Hornets by 112-109

Boston Celtics defeated Toronto Raptors by 121-102

Brooklyn Nets defeated Orlondo Magic by 101-84

Philadelphia 76ers defeated Atlanta Hawks by 136-131

New Orleans Pelicans defeated New York Knicks by 113-105

Milwaukee Bucks defeated Memphis Grizzlies by 115-112

Chicago Bulls defeated Dallas Mavericks by 115-112

Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings by 119-97

Los Angeles Lakers vs Phoenix Suns by 121-107

NBA Playoffs scenario after games played on April 7

Here are the latest playoff-clinching, playoff seeding, and playoff elimination scenarios for the 2023 NBA playoffs. Clinching scenarios for games played on April 7. The Playoffs are set to start from April 11.

EASTERN CONFERENCE: Playoff & Play-In scenarios

ATLANTA is locked in as No. 8 seed with Toronto’s 121-102 loss to Boston.

BROOKLYN clinches a playoff spot (and locked into No. 6 seed) with its 101-84 win over Orlando.

MIAMI is locked in as No. 7 seed with its 114-108 loss to Washington

TORONTO is locked in as No. 9 seed with its 121-102 loss to Boston.

April 7 clinch scenarios for the Eastern Conference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/9NDo5gMpAl — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2023

WESTERN CONFERENCE: Playoff & Play-in scenarios

DALLAS is eliminated with its 115-112 loss to Chicago.

GOLDEN STATE clinches a playoff spot with a win AND with losses by New Orleans and the Lakers.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS are locked into a Play-In game with a loss AND a Golden State win.

MEMPHIS is locked in as No. 2 seed with its 137-114 win over Milwaukee.

OKLAHOMA CITY is locked in as No. 10 seed with Dallas’ 115-112 loss to Chicago.

SACRAMENTO is locked in as No. 3 seed with Memphis’ 137-114 win over Milwaukee.

April 7 clinch and elimination scenarios for the Western Conference ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OePtXoTVOy — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 7, 2023

2023 NBA Playoffs scenario: Play-In and Playoff Picture after April 7

NBA Standings ( Eastern Conference ) and NBA points table

NBA standings: NBA 2023 points table (Western Conference)