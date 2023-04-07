NBA Standings: NBA Playoffs Scenario, Points Table, Results As Phoenix Suns Beat Nuggets

Miami Heat clinched the Southeast division title on Friday night with a thumping 129-101 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Playing at their home, the 76ers returned with the loss as Tyler Herro top-scored for Heat with 24 points, five assists, and four rebounds. Joel Embid scored the highest of 21 points but failed to take his team through to the victory.

On the other hand, Utah Jazz got eliminated from the race to qualify for the 2023 NBA Playoffs after a 114-98 loss against Oklahoma City Thunder. The day earlier kicked off with Cleveland Cavaliers picking up a 118-94 win over Orlando Magic. In the final matchup for the day, Phoenix Suns clashed against Denver Nuggets in a home clash.

Kevin Durant - Chris Paul shine again as Phoenix Suns beat Denver Nuggets

Having already clinched their spot in the Playoffs, the Suns picked up a 119-115 victory over the Nuggets with a combined effort by all players. However, Kevin Durant top-scored for Phoenix with 29 points, four assists, and seven rebounds. Chris Paul rallied in with 25 points, two assists, and six rebounds, whereas Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

It is worth noting that the NBA 2022-23 regular season will conclude on Sunday night, with Portland Trail Blazers set to clash against defending champion Golden State Warriors in the final matchup. The 2023 NBA Play-In tournament will be played from April 11 to 14. At the same time, the 2023 NBA Playoffs is scheduled to begin from April 15.

2023 NBA Scores: NBA results for games played on April 6

NBA Playoff scenarios after games played on April 6

2023 NBA Playoffs scenario: Play-In and Playoff Picture after April 6

