NBA Star Andrew Wiggins 'forced' To Get Vaccine; Worried About Side Effects After 10 Years

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins who is against the idea of getting the COVID-19 vaccine has said that he was essentially forced to take the vaccine. Back in March 2021, Wiggins had told NBC Sport that he was not going to get vaccinated unless he was forced to. He applied for a religious exemption but the NBA denied the request in September. On Sunday, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Wiggins had received the vaccine and the player then spoke saying that he had to get the vaccine to be able to play in the NBA.

"I feel like the only options (were) to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA," Wiggins said at a press conference after the Warriors' 121-107 preseason opener win at the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night. "It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I'm still healthy."

Unvaccinated players missing games because of that not to be paid for missed games

Previously, the NBA had warned the Warriors, the New York Knicks, and Brooklyn Nets that the COVID-19 policies set by local governments would prohibit any player that had not gotten the vaccine from playing in home games in New York City and San Francisco. So far 90% of the league's players, coaches, and staff are vaccinated according to reports, there are still a few players who have not yet gone through with the vaccination process. The NBA also announced that players who miss games because of local mandates relating to vaccinations, will not be paid for those missed matches.

"It feels good to play, but getting vaccinated, that's going to be something that stays in my mind for a long time," said Wiggins. "It's not something I wanted to do, but kind of forced to."

Wiggins then said that he does not blame the team for 'forcing' the vaccine on him. He said that they did not make the rule and that according to him "you don't own your body".

They didn't make the rule. But I guess to do certain stuff, to work, I guess you don't own your body. That's what it comes down to. If you want to work in society today, then I guess they made the rules of what goes in your body and what you do. Hopefully, there's a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting, stand for what they believe, and hopefully, it works out for them. - Wiggins

(Image: AP)