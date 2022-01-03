NBA Star Klay Thompson Has Earned More Since 2019 NBA Finals Injury Than Before: Report

The 2019 NBA Finals was known for the Toronto Raptors picking up the trophy as they defeated the Golden State Warriors in Game 6, to seal the series 4-2. But what also happened was, in Game 5, GSW star shooter Klay Thompson picked up a very serious ACL injury to his left knee that has kept him out for over two years now. Klay is expected to be back in the squad over the next few games and the fans and his teammates are excited to see him return to action.

What is a lesser known fact is that just a few days after the 2019 NBA final, Klay Thompson's contract with the Warriors was renewed for five year for a whooping $190 million. Accoridng to a report by Clutch Points, prior to his injury in 2019, the five-time NBA All-Star had earned close to $78 million with the Golden State Warriors. Post his injury he has earned $84 million so far. That means that Thompson has earned more money without playing a single minute of basketball as opposed before when he was a regular starter.

Klay Thompson injury: Star shooter trains with Steph Curry after 2019

Earlier on Monday, coach Steve Kerr was delighted to see Thompson back with the first team squad and was seen training with Steph Curry. It was truly a special moment for a player who has spent so much time out with two injuries back to back, an ACL injury and then an achilies tear. Speaking on the 95.7 The Game podcast Steve Kerr said:

It was really fun. I don’t want to say it was emotional because we were in an empty gym and there wasn’t any fanfare to it. But for all of us who have been around the team for so many years and have known Steph and Klay as well as we have, it was just really cool to see them on the floor again for the first time in two and a half years. It’s crazy what he has been through, and thinking back to the Finals in 2019, when he was at the absolute peak of his powers before that injury, it’s remarkable to think about what he’s been through, how far he’s come, and we’re all just so happy that he is where he is now.

Image: AP