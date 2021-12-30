NBA Star Kyrie Irving 'grateful' To Return To Practice, Backs Nets' Decision To Bench Him

Kyrie Irving, the Brooklyn Nets' point guard, returned to practice on Wednesday after missing all of the team's games this season due to his vaccine decision. Irving, who is set to make his Nets debut on January 5, said he is "grateful" for the opportunity and will be satisfied even if he is just called for away games. Irving's likely return is slated for the Nets' next game against Indiana early next year, Associated Press reported.

"Not going to lie. It’s been relatively tough to watch from the sideline. But if I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with some of my teammates, even if it’s just on the road for away games, I’m grateful for that opportunity," Irving was quoted as saying by AP.

"I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them, by no stretch of my imagination coming into the season. I had my thought process on being able to be a full-time teammate and go out and have fun and provide a great brand of basketball out there. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that. Things happen for a reason and now we’re here and I’m grateful for this," Irving added.

Irving barred from NBA after refusing COVID vaccine

Kyrie Irving was barred from playing in the ongoing NBA season after he refused to get vaccinated for COVID-19. The New York State requires professional athletes to be fully vaccinated in order to play for a team in public venues. The mandate prohibited Irving from participating in the 2021-22 NBA season. However, the Nets announced on December 18 that Irving will be allowed to take part in their away games.

"We arrived at this decision with the full support of our players and after careful consideration of our current circumstances, including players missing games due to injuries and health and safety protocols. We believe that the addition of Kyrie will not only make us a better team but allow us to more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster. We look forward to Kyrie's return to the lineup, as well as getting our entire roster back together on the court," the Nets said in its statement.

Meanwhile, the Nets are having an exceptional year, having won 23 of the 32 games they have played so far this season. Despite Irving not being part of the squad, the Nets are on top of the points table in the Eastern Conference chart with Kevin Durant and James Harden leading their scorers' tally.

(Image: @BrooklynNets/Instagram)