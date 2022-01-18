NBA Star Kyrie Irving Refuses To Be Vaccinated Despite Nets Teammate Kevin Durant's Injury

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving continues to stand firm on remaining vaccinated despite his fellow teammate Kevin Durant being sidelined by a knee injury which is expected to keep him out for four to six weeks. Kyrie Irving has not played for Brooklyn Nets since the decision was taken by the team to not include him in the NBA roster due to his vaccine stance, however, the decision was reversed after the roster was depleted COVID-19 outbreak.

Kyrie Irving on remaining unvaccinated despite Kevin Durant injury

Heading into the new NBA season Kyrie Irving vaccine stance had been making major headlines with the point guard unable to play home games due to the mandate which states that all professional athletes playing in New York City's public venues be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

While speaking to media post the Nets game against Cleveland Cavaliers Kyrie Irving said, " I made my decision already and I’m standing on it. I respect everyone’s decision and I’m not going to try and convince anyone or anything like that, I’m just standing rooted in what I believe in. You’re bringing my vaccination status into a basketball game, and I live the majority of my life away from this. So when I say I’m not getting vaccinated, I’m making a choice with my life. I love playing on the Nets, but I’ve already been away enough times to think about the processes and be able to make this decision, stand strong, and understand people are going to agree, people are going to disagree."

Kyrie Irving backs Brooklyn Nets decision to bench him during NBA season

A couple of days back Kyrie Irving had said he is "grateful" for the opportunity given by Brooklyn Nets and will be satisfied even if he is just called for away games. As reported by AP Kyrie Irving in his statement said, "Not going to lie. It’s been relatively tough to watch from the sideline. But if I get the opportunity to get on the court and play with some of my teammates, even if it’s just on the road for away games, I’m grateful for that opportunity."

He added "I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them, by no stretch of my imagination coming into the season. I had my thought process on being able to be a full-time teammate and go out and have fun and provide a great brand of basketball out there. But unfortunately, it didn’t happen like that. Things happen for a reason and now we’re here and I’m grateful for this," Irving added.

Image: Brooklyn Nets/ Instagram