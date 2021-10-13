NBA Star Kyrie Irving To 'not Play Or Practice' With Brooklyn Nets Until Vaccinated

Kyrie Irving's stance on not getting vaccinated has finally come to bite him as his 2021-2022 NBA season has been brought to a halt following the announcement made by the Brooklyn Nets. The point guard has been unavailable for the Brooklyn Nets NBA preseason game due to New York city's COVID-19 vaccination protocols. Currently, New York COVID-19 protocol states that anyone entering an indoor gym -- including Brooklyn's Barclays Center and Manhattan's Madison Square Garden, the homes of the Nets and New York Knicks -- must have had at least one COVID-19 shot. According to National Basketball Players Association executive director Michele Roberts, more than 90 per cent of the players are currently fully vaccinated ahead of the upcoming NBA season, which is more than the national average of 55 per cent.

NBA news: Kyrie Irving to not play for Brooklyn Nets

Earlier Spanish Media outlet MARCA had reported that the Brooklyn Nets franchise is growing tired of Kyrie Irving position and could release him from the team. While quoting Adrian Wojnarowski, the report states that the Nets may well look to offload him by refusing to accept his position as being a part-time player due to his unwillingness to be vaccinated. With Kyrie Irving vaccine status is unknown Brooklyn Nets General Manager Sean Marks released a statement over All-Star future with the team. The statement said,

“Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant. Kyrie has made a personal choice, and we respect his individual right to choose. Currently the choice restricts his ability to be a full-time member of the team, and we will not permit any member of our team to participate with part-time availability".

The statement further said, "It is imperative that we continue to build chemistry as a team and remain true to our long-established values of togetherness and sacrifice. Our championship goals for the season have not changed, and to achieve these goals each member of our organization must pull in the same direction. We are excited for the start of the season and look forward to a successful campaign that will make the borough of Brooklyn proud.”

According to a report by ESPN, Marks in his statement said, "I don't think that would be fair to not only the team and staff and ownership and fans, but to be quite frank, not fair on Kyrie either when you are putting somebody out there that potentially can't get the right ramp-ups and right buildups and so forth and look as good as he or the team should under a different set of circumstances. That is why this decision was ultimately made."