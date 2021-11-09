NBA Star Stephen Curry Becomes Oldest Player To Post 50 Points With 10 Assists In A Game

Stephen Curry has been the most impactful player for the Golden State Warriors in the past few years. He has been recognised for his game, referred to as the best shooter the game has ever seen by many. Also one of the highest-paid players in the world, Curry is also loved for his personality, having gained him countless fans worldwide. Lately, he created a new individual record and at the same time, also became the oldest player to do so.

Stephen Curry makes new record during Warriors vs Hawks game

The Golden State Warriors got the better of the Atlanta Hawks in their home game by 127-113 at the Chase Center in San Fransico, California on Monday night but more importantly, it was a unique feat achieved by Stephen Curry that mattered the most.

The NBA icon dropped 50 points and 10 assists for the first time in his career and thus, became the first player in the ongoing season's league to hang a 50 piece. Stephen Curry surpassed yesteryear NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain to become the oldest player in the history of the game to register the 50-10 line.

This was officially confirmed by the National Basketball Association (NBA) on social media.

Stephen Curry stats

With three NBA championships to his name, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is one of the most popular basketball players in the world. Surprisingly, his illustrious career could have met with a tragic end even before winning an NBA Championship. Curry's ankles were susceptible to a career-ending injury and would have caused problems for the NBA star if not for Keke Lyles, the Warriors 2013 performance director. As Curry sprained his ankle constantly during his rookie season, he could have faced a major injury. However, Keke Lyles helped Curry get better, which resulted in three NBA titles.

Stephen Curry is regarded as arguably the best shooter in NBA history. Stephen Curry has led the Warriors to three NBA championships and won two NBA MVP awards, including the first one being unanimous. Curry's 2015-16 season is also known as one of the best seasons in the franchise's history when the 33-year-old star led the team to a new 73-9 win-loss record.

Image: AP