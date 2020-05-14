NBA Reacts To League Switching From Spalding To Wilson As The Basketball Manufacturer

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), the NBA revealed that the league will be switching to Wilson as its basketball manufacturers. In its press release, the league clarified that the Wilson NBA basketball will have the same specifications as that of the current NBA Spalding basketball. Fans later took to social media to debate about the Wilson vs Spalding basketball. While there were many in favour of the NBA Spalding basketball, a portion of NBA fans welcomed the use of the Wilson NBA basketball.

Wilson vs Spalding basketball: League announces switch to Wilson NBA basketball

As per the league's press release, the NBA and Wilson Sporting Good Co. announced a multiyear global partnership which made Wilson the NBA's official game ball. The deal also includes the WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and the Basketball Africa League (BAL). The league stated that the deal will kick in at different times and the Wilson NBA basketball will be first used during the NBA's 75th anniversary season – 2021-22. The WNBA will have their debut in 2022, G League in 2021-22 and the NBA 2K League in 2021. The inaugural BAL season will start with the Wilson basketball.

Wilson Basketball's general manager Kevin Murphy stated that their new partnership with the NBA will focus on 'growing the game of basketball on the global stage'. He further added that their passion and history for the game runs deep. As they will start this new chapter, their focus will be 'on supporting the league' and its players, coaches and fans with the 'most-advanced and high-performance' game basketballs they can produce. They further confirmed that the Wilson NBA basketball will use the same materials and performance specifications of the current ball along with the same leather. The league and players will reportedly work with Wilson to provide feedback and approve the new ball.

Wilson vs Spalding basketball: Kevin Durant reacts to the new Wilson NBA basketball

Durant commented on Chris Haynes' Instagram post about the new basketballs, revealing that he is not on board with the idea. Durant commented 'Oh hell Nah' on his post. Haynes replied to Durant, trying to confirm if he does not approve. However, Durant is yet to reply. Many fans agreed with Durant, stating that no one would want to use a new basketball. The NBA last changed to a synthetic basketball in 2006. The players disliked the new game ball, and the league switched back to leather. Along with Durant, Kendrick Perkins also commented on the new deal.

I hope the NBA is making the right decision switching up from Spalding to Wilson because the last time they tried that shyt it didn’t last past All-Star Break!!! Wilson must be bringing a special MF to the game. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 13, 2020

