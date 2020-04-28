NBA Teams Worried COVID-19 Effects Will Stretch To Next Season With No Fans In Attendance

The NBA season was suspended in March after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The COVID-19 crisis affected the US on a large scale as the nation went on to record 50,000+ deaths in a month's time becoming the epicentre of the outbreak after China, Italy and Spain. While US President Donald Trump has pushed to reopen the commercial and private sector of the US economy as soon as possible, others have been slightly reluctant to do so in order to curb the spread of the virus. The NBA hiatus is reportedly set to end in the coming weeks as players are tipped to begin training in the second week of May.

Also Read | Russell Westbrook flaunts workout routine amid ongoing NBA hiatus

NBA return

NBA hiatus could end on May 8

Sources: When NBA’s facilities open as soon as May 8, players must wear facemasks at all times, except when in physical activity; staffers working with players must wear gloves; physical distancing of at least 12 feet. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 27, 2020

Also Read | Warriors increase donation to $1.4 million to part-time employees during NBA hiatus

NBA return

Top franchise officials fear NBA games without fans could become the new norm

Despite a potential NBA return scheduled for June, franchise owners remain concerned about the safety of fans with regards to the COVID-19 crisis. As per recent reports, NBA games without fans could be a real possibility in order to complete the 2019-20 season without any more setbacks.

Also Read | 76ers co-owner says opening of training facilities is not the start of NBA return

NBA return

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban pushes for NBA games without fans

In an earlier interview with CNN, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban revealed that he will push for NBA games without fans in order to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. The Mavs owner was quoted as saying “If we can play with no fans, I'm certainly going to push for it and I think the league will do it. I think we have a moral obligation to do it.” Cuban continued, “We’re dying for content. We’re dying for teams to root for. We’re dying to get excited about games and ready to cheer as a community. And so yes, I really think that if we’re able to pull it off without fans, we’re certainly going to do it. And like I said, we have a moral obligation to it.”

Also Read | Mark Cuban does not see teams playing with fans in attendance even if the NBA returns

Also Read | When will the NBA season resume? List of NBA players with coronavirus