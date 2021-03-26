NBA Trade Deadline: All Deals Which Went Through On Deadline Day

The NBA trade deadline saw franchises go into a frenzy to fill gaps in their rosters, while some cashed in on their soon-to-be free agents. While there wasn't a big name trade so to speak, the teams did spring up some exciting last-minute moves with the clock ticking closer to the deadline. Here's the NBA trade deadline complete list and all the moves that were done on Thursday.

NBA trade deadline complete list: All moves that happened on deadline day

Rajon Rondo Clippers: Veteran returns to LA, swapped for Lou Williams

Rajon Rondo was one of the key players for the Los Angeles Lakers during the run to the Championship, and NBA veteran might be tasked to do the same for their cross-town rivals Clippers this season. The 34-year-old had signed for the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason, but after struggling for fitness and minutes, he moved his course back to LA. The Clippers meanwhile traded Lou Williams, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and cash for the deal to happen, which makes the move an absolute win for the Hawks. Rondo is guaranteed $7.5 million next season making an absolute wildcard by the Clippers who hope to make a serious push for the Championship this season.

Aaron Gordon Nuggets: Denver fortify defence amidst playoff push

The Denver Nuggets got themselves a quintessential midseason get in Aaron Gordan as they battle it out in the Western Conference. Gordon's style can perfectly complement that of Michael Porter Jr and Nikola Jokic while chipping in with some creative inputs to the Denver offence. The Nuggets traded Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protection through 2027) which is a steep price to pay, but it seems like the right time for the franchise to take on the mantle of contenders.

Here's the deal: The Bulls land Nikola Vucevic and Al Farouq Aminu for Otto Porter, Wendell Carter Jr., and two first-round picks. Huge addition for Chicago, who remains in pursuit of Lonzo Ball. The Magic are moving toward a rebuild now with Aaron Gordon deal on deck. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Victor Oladipo, Nemanja Bjelica to Miami

The Miami Heat pulled off some smart moves on NBA deadline day as they look to resurrect their campaign in which they currently find themselves out of the playoff spots. Miami's offence has needed another frontline option since losing Jae Crowder and Nemanja Bjelica should fill the gap for last year's NBA finalists for the time being. Bjelica also serves as a good option after the Heat traded Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, and 2022 first-round pick (swap rights) for Victor Oladipo. The Heat needed another shot creator and Oladipo has the potential to be that guy if he remains fit.

Sources: Houston traded Victor Oladipo to Miami for Avery Bradley, Kelly Olynyk and a draft swap. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 25, 2021

Kyle Lowry trade: Veteran stays put as Raptors-Portland swap wings

Much of the talk surrounding the Toronto Raptors in the build-up to the deadline day was a potential Kyle Lowry trade. However, the NBA veteran ended up staying put with the 2019 NBA champions, who instead swapped their swings with the Portland Trail Blazers. Norma Powell was dealt with to sign Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. giving the Raptors flexibility in the summer market. And if both end up signing renewals, Toronto just made their roster a bit younger and more importantly cheaper next season.

Toronto has traded Norm Powell to Portland for Gary Trent and Rodney Hood, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2021

Other deals that went through on deadline day

JJ Redick, Nicolo Melli to Dallas; James Johnson, Wes Iwundu, 2021 second-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans

Daniel Gafford, Chandler Hutchison to the Washington Wizards; Luke Kornet, Moritz Wagner to Boston Celtics; Troy Brown Jr., Javonte Green, Daniel Theis, cash to the Chicago Bulls

Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, 2021 second-round pick (via Philadelphia) to the New York Knicks; Tony Bradley, Austin Rivers, 2025 second-round pick (via Philadelphia), 2026 second-round pick (via Philadelphia) to the OKC Thunder; the Philadelphia 76ers receive Ignas Brazdeikis, George Hill

The Boston Celtics sign Evan Fournier; trade Jeff Teague, two second-round picks to the Orlando Magic

The Chicago Bulls sign Al-Farouq Aminu, Nikola Vucevic; trade Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., 2021 first-round pick (top-four protection), 2023 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic

Terence Davis to the Sacramento Kings; the Toronto Raptors get 2021 second-round pick (via Memphis)

The Golden State Warriors trade Brad Wanamaker to the Charlotte Hornets for cash

The Golden State Warriors receive rights to Cady Lalanne from the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Marquese Chriss and cash

The Utah Jazz sign Matt Thomas; the Raptors receive 2021 second-round pick (via Golden State)

JaVale McGee to the Denver Nuggets; The Cleveland Cavaliers get Isaiah Hartenstein, 2023 second-round pick (protected Nos. 31-46), 2027 second-round pick (unprotected)

The Sacramento Kings sign Delon Wright; the Detroit Pistons receive Cory Joseph, a 2021 second-round pick (via L.A. Lakers) and 2024 second-round pick

P.J. Tucker, Rodions Kurucs, 2022 first-round pick (their own), $110,000 cash (via Phoenix) to the Milwaukee Bucks; the Houston Rockets receive D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson, the right to swap their 2021 second-round pick for Milwaukee's 2021 first-round pick, Milwaukee's 2023 first-round pick (unprotected); the Suns get Torrey Craig

Trevor Ariza to the Miami Heat; the OKC Thunder ger Meyers Leonard, 2027 second-round pick

The Sacramento Kings receive Mfiondu Kabengele, 2022 second-round pick (top-55 protection, via Atlanta), the Clippers receive 2022 second-round pick (heavily protected)

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)