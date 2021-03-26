NBA Trade Deadline: All Deals Which Went Through On Deadline Day

Quick links:
The NBA trade deadline saw franchises go into a frenzy to fill gaps in their rosters, while some cashed in on their soon-to-be free agents. While there wasn't a big name trade so to speak, the teams did spring up some exciting last-minute moves with the clock ticking closer to the deadline. Here's the NBA trade deadline complete list and all the moves that were done on Thursday.
Rajon Rondo was one of the key players for the Los Angeles Lakers during the run to the Championship, and NBA veteran might be tasked to do the same for their cross-town rivals Clippers this season. The 34-year-old had signed for the Atlanta Hawks in the offseason, but after struggling for fitness and minutes, he moved his course back to LA. The Clippers meanwhile traded Lou Williams, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2027 second-round pick and cash for the deal to happen, which makes the move an absolute win for the Hawks. Rondo is guaranteed $7.5 million next season making an absolute wildcard by the Clippers who hope to make a serious push for the Championship this season.
The Denver Nuggets got themselves a quintessential midseason get in Aaron Gordan as they battle it out in the Western Conference. Gordon's style can perfectly complement that of Michael Porter Jr and Nikola Jokic while chipping in with some creative inputs to the Denver offence. The Nuggets traded Gary Harris, RJ Hampton and a 2025 first-round pick (top-five protection through 2027) which is a steep price to pay, but it seems like the right time for the franchise to take on the mantle of contenders.
The Miami Heat pulled off some smart moves on NBA deadline day as they look to resurrect their campaign in which they currently find themselves out of the playoff spots. Miami's offence has needed another frontline option since losing Jae Crowder and Nemanja Bjelica should fill the gap for last year's NBA finalists for the time being. Bjelica also serves as a good option after the Heat traded Kelly Olynyk, Avery Bradley, and 2022 first-round pick (swap rights) for Victor Oladipo. The Heat needed another shot creator and Oladipo has the potential to be that guy if he remains fit.
Much of the talk surrounding the Toronto Raptors in the build-up to the deadline day was a potential Kyle Lowry trade. However, the NBA veteran ended up staying put with the 2019 NBA champions, who instead swapped their swings with the Portland Trail Blazers. Norma Powell was dealt with to sign Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. giving the Raptors flexibility in the summer market. And if both end up signing renewals, Toronto just made their roster a bit younger and more importantly cheaper next season.
