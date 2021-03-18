NBA Trade Rumors: Are The Knicks Aiming To Capitalize On Lonzo Ball's Free Agency?

The New York Knicks will reportedly pursue Lonzo Ball in free agency this offseason. Tom Thibodeau's side have lost three of their four games following the All-Star break and while they're still on track to make the playoffs, the Knicks are in need of some reinforcements. Ball, who handed out a career-high 17 assists in the New Orleans Pelicans' narrow defeat against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday, has been tipped to make a potential switch to the Knicks in the offseason as per latest NBA trade rumors.

NBA trade rumors: Lonzo Ball to join Knicks roster next season?

According to multiple reports, the New York Knicks are looking to make a move for Pelicans star Lonzo Ball star before the March 25 NBA trade deadline. While Rockets combo guard Victor Oladipo is available, Pelicans pass-first point guard, Ball, is higher on Knicks president Leon Rose’s list. Reports from the New York Post, however, state that instead of trying to sell off assets at the NBA Trade Deadline, the New York-based team are going to play the long game and wait until the 2021 offseason, in which they will have plenty of cap space to work with, to drastically improve the Knicks roster.

Even though Ball will be a restricted free agent this summer after his rookie contract expires, some reports suggest that the Pelicans will not be keen on parting ways with their ever-improving 23-year-old playmaker. Ball is averaging 11.4 points, 4-2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. However, the Pelicans passed on giving Ball a rookie contract extension at the December deadline and Ball will be seeking a massive contract in the summer — something the Pelicans ownership are afraid to offer due to the luxury-tax implications.

This has put the Knicks in the mix to rope Ball in the summer. The Knicks are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference NBA standings, with 20 wins and 21 defeats this season. Meanwhile, the Pelicans are in 11th place in the Western Conference NBA standings, with 17 wins and 23 losses.

Lonzo Ball net worth and career earnings

As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Lonzo Ball net worth stands at an estimated $12 million. Ball was previously signed to the Los Angeles Lakers and earned around $7.4 million during the 2018-19 campaign. In 2019, Ball was traded to the Pelicans and earned around $8.7 million in his first season with the team. He will rake in an estimate $11 million by the end of the 2020-21 season.

(Disclaimer: The above Lonzo Ball net worth information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Image Credits - AP