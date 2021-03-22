NBA Trade Rumors: Heat Interested In Kyle Lowry Along With LaMarcus Aldridge In Mega Swoop

With only a few days remaining for the trade deadline, NBA trade rumors have gained significant traction. However, a Kyle Lowry trade is being hinted at for the entire 2020-21 season now. As per recent reports, a LaMarcus Aldridge Miami Heat deal might be in the works, which might also include Lowry.

Miami Heat trade rumors

According to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto, the Miami Heat are now interested in San Antonio Spurs star LaMarcus Aldridge and Toronto Raptors icon Kyle Lowry. Heat, looking to strengthen their roster for the playoffs this season, have discussed deals including Goran Dragic, Kelly Olynyk and Kendrick Nunn. However, a trade for Dragic seems unlikely.

As per Scotto, the team has discussed Avery Bradley, Moe Harkless and Meyers Leonard to manage paychecks. While a Bradley deal might have seen difficult last season, his season has been affected by injuries and the league's health and safety protocols. He has only played 10 games this season. Though the team has Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, another ball handler will only help the team in the playoffs.

Kyle Lowry Miami Heat

While they are aiming for Lowry, the team might not be able to afford his salary. While the Raptors might not trade Lowry at the NBA trade deadline, teams reportedly remain interested in the Raptors star. Scotto had reported about the Heat's interest in Lowry earlier. However, if Lowry aims to retire with the Raptors, he might re-sign with the team during the offseason. While Lowry might be an asset to teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, his $30 million salary might be a problem for most.

Kyle Lowry will remain in Toronto: the Raptors are not expected to trade the veteran point guard, reports @michaelgrange. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 10, 2021

Lowry even indirectly addressed trade rumors on IG, calling out people spreading rumors after he sold his million-dollar house in Toronto. "The lies people tell in the media are amazing!! Don't put thing out when they ain't come from me!!" Lowry wrote on his IG story. Raptors fans seemed satisfied with Lowry's story and are glad that he will be staying with the team. However, some fans did speak about not believing Lowry, who they think is lying.

(Image credits: Kyle Lowry, LaMarcus Aldridge Instagram)