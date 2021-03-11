NBA Trade Rumors: Kyle Lowry Gives HUGE Update On Future With Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry has dominated NBA trade rumours as the March 25 deadline approaches, with the veteran guard's future with the Toronto Raptors hanging in the balance. The 34-year-old is hitting free agency in the summer without a guarantee to re-sign and the reports suggest that a move might on the cards for Lowry. The Raptors are sitting two games under .500 after being among the best teams in the East the past several years and are currently sitting eighth with a 17-19 record.

While his immediate future remains a doubt, Kyle Lowry has revealed that he will retire with the Toronto Raptors. Speaking to the media after the team's practice ahead of the game against the Atlanta Hawks, the 34-year-old said, "I will retire as a Toronto Raptor. If I'm here, I will retire as a Toronto Raptor. A one-day contract, hey, whatever happens. What I would like to see is finish the season out as strong as possible. Whatever happens, happens. At the end of the day, myself, my agent, the organisation, everyone has to do what's best for them. Everyone has to do what's best for them in their situation. Who knows what that is, right? Who knows what that's gonna be, who knows what time's gonna tell".

Despite being in the latter years of his career, Kyle Lowry continues to provide numbers at a solid pace averaging 18 points and seven assists per game. Lowry and Toronto forged an identity and legacy together, with the franchise winning their first NBA title in 2019. Lowry doesn't want to tarnish his reputation and hasn't demanded a trade yet, his agent Mark Bartelstein told Sportsnet. Toronto will face a dilemma this offseason if they intend to keep the veteran guard on their ranks.

Kyle Lowry says he will retire a Raptor, one way or the other. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) March 11, 2021

Lowry will be a 35-year-old unrestricted free agent and isn’t shy about pushing for a high salary. The Raptors have already invested in Fred VanVleet as their point guard of the future and investing heavily in Lowry will hamper their other recruitment plans. As of now, the NBA veteran wants to end his season in Toronto, and the Raptors have no interest in trading him. A lot, however, could change over the next two weeks.

Kyle Lowry contract: Kyle Lowry net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kyle Lowry's net worth can be estimated to be around a whopping $55million. Much of the 34-year-old's net worth can be attached to his earnings as a professional basketball player in the NBA. Lowry was drafted as the No. 24 pick by Memphis Grizzlies in 2006, before moving to the Houston Rockets in 2009. He has played for the Raptors since 2012, helping them win the NBA championship in 2019. In 2017, Kyle Lowry signed a new three-year, $100 million contract, before penning a one-year $30 million extension ahead of the 2020/21 season.

