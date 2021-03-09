NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs Interested In Acquiring Nikola Vucevic

As the trade deadline nears, NBA trade rumors gain significant traction. With several teams looking to work around their cap space, not many high-profile trades might be possible. That being said, a Nikola Vucevic trade to the Miami Heat might be on the cards. Not performing as they would like to this year, the team is apparently looking to add to their roster.

Nikola Vucevic rumors

A front-court of Bam Adebayo and Nikola Vucevic is scary. Both are two of the best big men in the league, and they'd compliment each other well. I don't believe he'll end up in Miami, but it's a scary thought.#HEATTwitter #NBA https://t.co/Vdws91hyxM — Aidan Maher (@Aidan_Maher17) March 8, 2021

According to recent reports, the Miami Heat are among multiple teams who have recently taken an interest in Orlando Magic star Nikola Vucevic. According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets are all interested in acquiring the Magic centre.

This season, Vucevic is recording career-high 24.6 points and 11.6 rebounds per game while shooting an impressive 41.2% from the three-point range. He was even at the All-Star Game on Sunday (Monday IST), the second one in his career.

The Magic, however, are not doing as good as Vucevic's stats. Currently at a 13-23 win-loss record, their second-worst spot in the Eastern Conference has generated an interest in teams for acquiring Vucevic. Additionally, Vucevic would even fit with Bam Adebayo, giving the Miami Heat their much-needed boost this year.

Fans react

Vucevic would be an amazing fit next to Bam. But these are just more rumors ðŸ™ƒ https://t.co/jYWuGBUeD1 — ð™ƒð™€ð˜¼ð™ ð™‰ð˜¼ð™ð™„ð™Šð™‰ (@HeatvsHaters) March 8, 2021

Nikola Vucevic to Warriors?

As the Golden State Warriors aim to win this season, a Nikola Vucevic trade might be beneficial for the team. With Steph Curry back on the court, the Golden State could have another consistent shooter on the court with Klay Thompson still sidelined. In a report by the Fadeaway World's Lee Tran, they spoke about the Warriors sending Kelly Oubre Jr, Kevon Looney and Brad Wanamaker along with the Minnesota Timberwolves' first-round pick to the Magic for Vucevic

With Vucevic alongside Thompson and Curry, the Warriors might have a 'superteam'. Not only will they get a boost on the offensive end, the Warriors will also strengthen their defence.

Nikola Vucevic contract

Currently, Vucevic is signed to a four-year $100,000,000 deal with the Orlando Magic, which offers an annual average of $25,000,000. This season, he will earn a base salary of $26,000,000, which has a dead cap value of $26,136,364 (via Spotrac).

