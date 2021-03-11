NBA Trade Rumors: Spurs Confirm End Of LaMarcus Aldridge Deal, Refuse Player's Buyout

LaMarcus Aldridge will not return to San Antonio Spurs after the two parties agreed to mutually part ways before their loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night (Thursday IST). The Spurs are looking at possible destinations for the NBA veteran and hope to find a deal next week, and avoid the need to negotiate a contract buyout according to reports. The 35-year-old is playing on the second year of a two-year, $50 million contract, and will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

LaMarcus Aldridge trade rumors: Spurs, LaMarcus Aldridge agree on parting ways

With just two weeks left for the NBA trade deadline, San Antonio Spurs and LaMarcus Aldridge have agreed to part ways said, head coach and president Gregg Popovich. Aldridge is a seven-time All-Star and has been given permission to "work on some opportunities elsewhere," although he officially remains on the Spurs' roster for now. The 35-year-old has an expiring contract with a $24 million salary. Aldridge missed eight of the Spurs' last 11 games, which the team attributed to a hip injury and illness. His last game in San Antonio: a two-point effort against the Brooklyn Nets on March 1.

The Spurs won six of the eight games that Aldridge sat out before the break and Popovich said that the NBA veteran has done everything the franchise have asked of him. The former Trail Blazers man was recently moved to a reserve role recently losing his starting spot to 25-year-old big man Jakob Poeltl. The Spurs believe in Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell and find it best fit to move on from the NBA veteran, while will be hoping to add another lottery pick.

According to NBA trade rumors, Aldridge continues to be linked with both the Los Angeles teams and Brooklyn Nets, with the growing trend of ageing stars flocking to title contenders in recent times. A return to Portland is also possible, but the Trail Blazers will find it difficult to match his salary cap.

LaMarcus Aldridge stats

The decision sees Marcus Aldridge part ways after a six-year tenure with the franchise having joined in 2015 as a free agent. He spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, after being selected second overall in the 2006 NBA draft. Aldridge has averaged 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in 25.9 minutes per game this season, shooting 46.4% from the floor and 36% from the three-point range. His numbers are a far cry from his averages over the previous five and a half seasons when he averaged 19.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)