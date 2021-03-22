NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Hold Talks With Orlando Magic For Aaron Gordon

As the 2020-21 season continues and the trade deadline nears, the NBA trade rumors include trades revolving around teams like the Golden State Warriors have gained traction. Recent reports hint at a possible Aaron Gordon trade. Without Klay Thompson, the Warriors have been struggling slightly this season, hoping to bag a playoff spot.

Warriors trade rumors: Is an Aaron Gordon Warriors deal possible?

As per a Warriors trade rumors report from The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the Golden State Warriors are one of the teams who have talked to the Orlando Magic about a possible Aaron Gordon. Teams like the Houston Rockets, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers are also among those involved in a possible trade with the Magic according to latest NBA trade rumors, hoping to add the 25-year-old to their roster.

However, the Magic are apparently looking to acquire young talent with first-round picks for Gordon. While the Warriors might have fresh talent with them, they might not be able to provide first-round picks. Gordon is currently averaging 14.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 41.1% from the three-point range.

Despite showcasing versatility this season, the Aaron Gordon Warriors trade might not be ideal for both parties. However, the team need to make the playoffs, and Gordon might help them do so. Steph Curry recently injured his tailbone, and might not be back for a few games. While the Warriors star will be back soon, the team cannot afford to fall in ranks in the Western Conference points table.

Last season in 2019, Curry fractured his arm during a game against the Phoenix Suns, which sidelined him for months. While he made his return in 2020, the league went on hiatus due to the COVID-19 crisis. With Klay Thompson already sidelined for his Achilles, the Warriors need Curry to be healthy throughout the season.

NBA news: Will the Warriors trade Kelly Oubre Jr?

In other NBA news, while Oubre is the team's shooting backup after Steph Curry, the team might be looking to trade him. Apart from Oubre, who had a slow start to his time in the Bay Area, the team has players like rookie James Wiseman, Eric Paschall and Andrew Wiggins to aid Curry. Head coach Steph Curry had also spoken about this last year, admitting that the decision to sign Oubre was made after Thompson injured his Achilles before the preseason games began.