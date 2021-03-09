NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors Might Be Interested In Acquiring Victor Oladipo For Extra Edge

The Warriors started the 2020-21 season without Klay Thompson, who is currently recovering from his Achilles injury last year. Though the team has Steph Curry back on the court, the team is still on a 19-18 (win-loss) record. While nothing is officially confirmed, there might be a possible Victor Oladipo trade possible, meant to provide the Warriors with the edge might need.

NBA trade rumors: Victor Oladipo to Warriors trade is possible?

Despite not having Thompson back, the Warriors are still looking to win this season. That being said, they will look to be stronger and prepared when Thompson finally makes his long-awaited return. If the Oladipo rumors indeed hold some value, the Warriors might be looking at some long-term planning with involves the Houston Rockets guard.

According to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor's recent report, the Warriors are interested in Oladipo. This news comes after Oladipo turning down the Rockets' extension, which will make him an unrestricted free agent this offseason. However, the Warriors will not have cap space to sign Oladipo as a free agent. Their best bet will be to look for a trade this season and then re-sign him. While the team currently works with Andrew Wiggins and Kelly Oubre Jr as their secondary shot creators, Oladipo comes in with a lot of consistency.

As per reports, Oubre's contract might be perfect with a trade, maybe adding Brad Wanamaker and Jordan Poole in the mix. However, if the Rockets are looking for a draft pick, the Warriors might not be able to provide. They have one first 2021 or 2022 first-round pick from Minnesota Timberwolves and another one from 2026 or 2027.

If not Oubre, the Warriors could maybe trade Wiggins. Wiggins is averaging 17 points per game for the team, and could be someone the Rockets start building around. However, his five-year $147,710,050 contract with a $29,542,010 average salary might be a negative for most teams.

Reports even hint at a possible James Wiseman trade, which will see the team giving away their young talent for a better shot at the championship next season. Oladipo, who might have not met expectations in Houston, might become just what the Golden State need.

Victor Oladipo contract

Oladipo is currently in the last year of his four-year $85,000,000 deal. Traded to the Rockets by the Indiana Pacers, Oladipo will earn $17,404,110 for the 2020-21 season (via Spotrac). Recently, he turned down two-year, $45.2-million contract extension offer from Rockets.

(Image credits: Victor Oladipo, Golden State Warriors Instagram)