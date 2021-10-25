NBA Trade Rumours: Kyrie Irving To Replace Ben Simmons In Sixers? All You Need To Know

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have started their National Basketball Academy(NBA) 2021-22 on a low, as 76ers find themselves without the services of Ben Simmons, whereas Kyrie Irving is yet to feature for the Nets. Simmons has found himself surrounded with controversies and speculations ever since he announced that he is looking for a move out of the Sixers during the off-season. At the same time, Kyrie Irving finds himself out of the Nets team due to his reluctance to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Meanwhile, the common solution for both players has been suggested as a swap of both players.

If the trade happens, Irving will move to Philadelphia, which has no compulsory vaccination policy for athletes, and Simmons would join Brooklyn, which fulfils his desire to play for any team aside from the 76ers. As reported by CBS Sports, the Net’s aren’t looking for Irving trades; however, they will take calls on the same when other teams approach them. Yet the Sixers are not among those teams, according to a report by ESPN. The 76ers might not be interested in Irving, as earlier rumours suggested Irving might retire if traded with any other team. The Sixers might want to hold themselves back to get Irving as they know that the Nets might struggle to get a player like Simmons in return for Irving. So, the Sixers would like the Nets to approach them and extract more assets in the deal.

Ben Simmons has four years left in his current contract with the Philadelphia 76ers

As far as the Simmons situation is concerned, during a radio interview with 97.5 The Fanatic, the 76ers GM Daryl Morey had said that the standoff with Simmons could last till his four years in the contract come to an end. Citing that the team is not in a hurry, Morey said that Simmons wouldn’t be traded unless his trade makes a difference for the team. Under the above circumstances, Irving would certainly qualify for a trade to the Sixers. However, the 76ers might be eyeing a better negotiation, which further implies that Irving would also have to be sure that he gets the best deal possible.

Image: AP