NBA Transfer Rumors: JaVale McGee Looking For Trade, Likely To Reunite With KD At Nets

With the second half of the NBA season well underway, reports are focusing on multiple trade rumours. The league's trade deadline is on March 25, which might witness at least one blockbuster trade this season. While the Nets have only recently signed Blake Griffin, the team is constantly looking to improve their roster, aiming for the 2021 title.

NBA transfer rumors: Will there be a JaVale McGee transfer to the Nets?

According to the latest NBA transfer rumors, the Brooklyn Nets might be aiming to sign Cleveland Cavaliers team centre JaVale McGee. As per Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, the team might end up signing him before the deadline on March 25.

JaVale McGee transfer: Will the Cavaliers team trade player?

While the Nets are actively trying to add to their roster, they might aim for a trade to sign JaVale McGee. However, Haynes added that McGee is unwilling to buy out his remaining $4.2 million salary. McGee is currently averaging 7.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks for the team.

The Nets roster could definitely use McGee. As of now, the team has DeAndre Jordan and Nicolas Claxton in rotation. Interestingly, McGee signing with the Nets will unite him with Kevin Durant, with whom he teamed up with while at the Golden State Warriors.

However, the Nets can also aim for some other big men in the league. If those deals do not finalize, they might actively pursue McGee. The Nets have been looking for frontline support after trading Jarrett Allen, which was a reason for them signing Griffin.

Durant, who has been leading the Nets roster this season, is still out after his hamstring injury. As a timeline for his return is not yet available, the two-time NBA Champion might end up missing more than a month in action. Griffin, who is the team's latest addition, was sidelined and will be introduced slowly. As per reports, they are aiming for a gradual increase in his workload.

Kevin Durant will have another scan on his hamstring next week, Steve Nash says. Nash added that no matter what the scan shows, there be an “appropriate ramp up” time before Durant returns for a game. https://t.co/KrGgUswP5h — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 11, 2021

The Nets are currently going strong, and are on a five-game winning streak after beating the New York Knicks last. With Durant sidelined, both James Harden and Kyrie Irving have taken the reigns. The team will next face the Indiana Pacers on March 17, 6:00 PM EST (March 18, 4:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets, JaVale McGee Instagram)