NBA Triple Double Record: Who Holds The Record For Most Triple-doubles In NBA History?

Russell Westbrook is now the new triple-double king in the NBA, finally overtaking Oscar Robertson's record on Monday (Tuesday IST). Westbrook has been on the cusp of breaking the record for weeks, finally completing the feat during the Washington Wizards game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Wizards lost to the Hawks with a narrow 124-125 score, once again ending up as the No. 10 seed on the Eastern Conference standings. Here is more on the Russell Westbrook record, the Oscar Robertson triple-double record of the past and the NBA playoff picture -

NBA triple double record: Who has the most triple-double in NBA history?

For 47 years, the answer to the question - 'Who has the most triple-double in NBA history?' was Oscar Robertson. He held the NBA triple double record until Russell Westbrook, one of the best players in the NBA right now, was slowly coming for Robertson's record. A few days ago, Westbrook tied the record by making his 181st triple-double. While the Wizards lost vs the Hawks, Westbrook made 28 points, 21 assists and 13 rebounds to create history.

As Westbrook plays on, the number of triple-doubles will only increase. However, despite his record, Westbrook was unable to win vs the Hawks, missing a necessary jumper in the last minute. Throughout the game, Westbrook made only three turnovers. He has been leading the team along with Bradley Beal all season, looking to at least secure a spot in the play-in tournament. However, the team played without Beal in Atlanta.

"It's just a blessing," said Westbrook about his feat. "You put so much into the game, so much time, you sacrifice so much, to be able to just be mentioned with guys like Oscar, Magic and Jason Kidd, those guys, is something I never dreamed about as a young kid growing up in L.A. Truly grateful for moments like this". He added that while he does not pat himself on the back often, he will do so this time.

Russell Westbrook record: Others react to Russ breaking the Oscar Robertson triple-double record

Mr. Triple Double !!! Congratulations big bro. It’s a pleasure to witness history!! First Ballot HOF @russwest44 — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

Gotta be honest, never thought I would see a player avg a triple double for a season in my lifetime. To do it 4 out of the last 5 seasons!!! 😲😲. Now to be the ALL time leader. Iconic. All praise due!! 👑💯 #WHYNOT @russwest44 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) May 11, 2021

NBA playoff picture

At this moment, the Wizards are currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference with 32 wins and 37 losses. While the Wizards had made it to the ninth spot, the team's loss vs Hawks has them back in the 10th spot. Though this does not guarantee a spot in the postseason, it will give the Wizards one chance to make it to the playoffs. As per the league's format for the play-in, the No. 10 seed will play the No. 9 seed. The winning team will have to play one more play-in game to secure their playoff position.

(Image credits: Russell Westbrook Instagram)