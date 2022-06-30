NBA Veteran James Harden Turns Down $47 Mn Offer, Mulls Over New Philadelphia 76ers Deal

NBA veteran James Harden has declined a whopping $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season and is set to become a free agent to help the Philadelphia 76ers purchase other players this summer. As reported by The Associated Press, they were informed by a person familiar with the deal that Harden’s decision will allow the team to bolster their squad with the required players and fill the holes in their line-up. The team now eyes to fight for the NBA championship, having ended their campaign in the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Following a six-game defeat to top-seeded Miami Heats in the playoffs, Harden had stated that he would remain with the team for the next season and has now backed up his words. “I’ll be here. Yeah, I’ll be here. Whatever makes this team, whatever allows this team to continue to grow and get better and do the things necessary to win and compete at the highest level,” Harden said on May 12.

When will the NBA free agency negotiating window open?

NBA’s free agency negotiating window opened on Thursday, 6 PM ET, and it is being reported that Miami forward PJ Tucker is one of the players 76ers’ eye, alongside several others. However, once Philadelphia addresses all their needs, the most likely scenario for Harden would be to sign a new deal with the team for an amount close to $47 million and help the team become a true championship contender next year.

Harden joined Philadelphia earlier this year, after spending almost 14 months with two other teams. In his home debut on March 3, Harden contributed with 26 points, nine assists, nine rebounds and earned the MVP award. His contribution led the team to a 123-108 win over New York Knicks at the Wells Fargo Center.

'You can put me anywhere in the room': James Harden

As per AP, revealing his thoughts about his move from Brooklyn Nets after his home debut for the 76ers, Harden said, “I feel like you can put me anywhere in the room and I can fit in. Here is no different. Just see what you have and try your best to fit in. Be the best James Harden I can be in every aspect.”

Harden has already spent 11 seasons in the NBA, and has been on the All-star NBA team a total of six times. Having played 942 games for different teams in his career so far, Harden has a total of 24.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 5.6 rebounds. In the last season, he averaged 22.0 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 10.3 assists.

