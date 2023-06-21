Last Updated:

NBA: Victor Wembanyama Throws Ceremonial First Pitch At Yankees-Mariners Game Ahead Of NBA Draft

Before the New York Yankees took on the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night, Victor Wembanyama, who was predicted to be selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the first selection in the NBA Draught, tossed out a crazy ceremonial first pitch.

Associated Press Television News
Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama walks the field before throwing the ceremonial first pitch; Image: AP


He wore a pinstriped jersey with “New York” across the chest rather than the traditional interlocking “NY,” and he had Joe DiMaggio’s No. 5 on the back. Standing on the rubber, he fired the ball in the dirt, well wide of the plate to the first-base side.

The 19-year-old spent this past season with Metropolitans 92 in the French league. The NBA lists his height as 7-4. He has said 7-3 and some internet sites show 7-5.

The NBA draft is Thursday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

