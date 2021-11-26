NBA: Why Did Lakers' Star Lebron James Get Two Fans Ejected Out Of Pacers' Game?

LeBron James made his return to the court on Thursday against Indiana Pacers after completing his first career suspension in NBA following his altercation with Isiah Stewart of Detroit Pistons. On his return during Los Angeles Lakers vs Pacers games, LeBron James scored a season-high 39 points with his team going on to register a 124-116 overtime win against Pacers. The game also witnessed James asking officials to eject two fans from courtside as the game came to a close.

Lakers vs Pacers: LeBron James reveals reason behind getting fans ejected

Following the completion of the Los Angeles Lakers vs Pacers game, LeBron James revealed he had heard what his fans were saying, however, he didn't specify what was being said. According to the report by nine.com.au LeBron James after the game said, "When obscene gestures and language come into it, (it) can't be tolerated. There's a difference between cheering for your team and not wanting the other team to win and then there are things I would never say to a fan and they shouldn't say to me".

With just 2:29 left in the extra period of the Lakers vs Pacers NBA game, James brought referee Rodney Mott over to the sideline and gestured at two fans sitting on the front row seats. Shortly after that two arena officials approached and got involved in the situation after which the officials escorted a man and a woman from their first-row seats on the floor.

LeBron hitting dagger threes and getting fans kicked out!! He DIFFERENT 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/KgvTsj0ctr — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) November 25, 2021

About Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suspension

LeBron James made his comeback against Indiana Pacers following a one-game suspension handed out to him due to the brawl between him and Isaiah Stewart erupted in the third quarter of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Detroit Pistons. The brawl started after an elbow by James on Stewart while contesting for the ball. While LeBron James went over to apologise but Stewart was having none of it. He regained his feet and immediately charged at LeBron James before players from both teams intervened to stop the fight from getting ugly.

Stewart was separated from security and teammates and taken away, however, the Pistons star broke free and made a second charge at LeBron James only to be stopped in his track once again the end, it was the Los Angeles Lakers who went on to win the game beating Detroit Pistons.