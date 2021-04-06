NCAA Championship: Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell Sports Baylor Merch As Gonzaga Fall In Final

In a thrilling 86-70 encounter, Baylor made it past Gonzaga to win the NCAA championship. Many were supporting the team, hoping for them to beat the undefeated Gonzaga. Along with various viewers, the NBA also reacted to the NCAA Championship, with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also showing up for his game in a Davion Mitchell No. 45 jersey.

NCAA Championship: Donovan Mitchell sports Baylor's Davion Mitchell jersey after their win over Gonzaga

After the NCAA Championship was done, Utah Jazz tweeted a photo of Donovan Mitchell, sporting Davion's No. 45 jersey. Fans reacted to the tweet, many preasing Davion himself, who has been nicknamed "Off Night" for how his opponents fare while facing him. Some even spoke of the Utah Jazz, wondering if the Jazz will win a title this year.

The Jazz, with their 38-12 win-loss record, are still leading the NBA. They have maintained multiple streaks this season, led by Mitchell. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 25.6 points per game, shooting 44% from the ground and 40.4% from the three-point range.

NCAA tournament result: Gonzaga vs Baylor highlights

Jared Butler scored 22 points for the Bears, while MaCio Teague came through with 19 points. “Prior to COVID, us and Gonzaga were on the track to being undefeated,” coach Scott Drew said after the game. The teams were meant to meet in December, but the game was ultimately cancelled due to multiple COIVID-19 tests.

While Baylor faced two losses, the team continued to build their strength, and made their way to the NCAA Championship game. The Bears beat Houston in the semi-finals by 19 points. During the final, they had a comfortable lead over Gonzaga as only minutes remained.

The Bears maintained a healthy lead through most of the game, not letting Gonzaga close in over the nine-point gap. Butler, who had 4 three-pointers and 7 assists along with his 22 points, was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player. “I knew at some point, we were up big,” said Butler. "We were scoring, they weren’t scoring. It was just electrifying".

Davion Mitchell had 15 points.

“He’s a winner and he lost for the first time in college basketball,” Zags coach Mark Few said while speaking of Jalen Suggs. "He’s highly competitive and doesn’t like losing. In his mind, he saw us cutting down nets".

