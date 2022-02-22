Last Updated:

NCAA March Madness 2022: About Start Date, Schedule, Bracket Predictions & How It Works

NCAA March Madness 2022: Here's everything you need to know about its start date, schedule, bracket promotions, how it works, and more.

NCAA March Madness schedule

The college basketball madness is back with NCAA March Madness, which starts with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, and continues through to 2022 Final Four in New Orleans.

Let's take a look at March Madness 2022 start date and how the March Madness schedule looks like.

March Madness 2022 Start date  

Coming to March Madness 2022 Start date, as per the information on the NCAA Website, the selection day is on March 13. Here, check the entire schedule - 

March Madness 2022 schedule

Round Date City  Venue

First Four

March 15 and 16

 Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena
First/ Second March 17 and 19 Buffalo New York Keybank Center

First/ Second

March 17 and 19

 Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse

First/Second

March 17 and 19

 Fort Worth, Texas

Dickies Arena

First/Second

March 17 and 19

 Portland, Oregon

Moda Center

First/Second

March 18 and 20

Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

 

First/Second

 March 18 and 20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum

First/Second

 March 18 and 20

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena

First/Second

 March 18 and 20 San Diego, California

Viejas Arena

Sweet 16/Elite Eight

 

 March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas

AT&T Center

Sweet 16/Elite Eight

 

 March 24 and 26

San Francisco, California

Chase Center

 

Sweet 16/Elite Eight

 

March 25 and 27

 Chicago, Illinois

United Center

Sweet 16/Elite Eight

 

 March 25 and 27

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center
Final Four

April 2 and 4

 New Orleans

Caesars Superdome

 

How does NCAA March Madness work?

The NCAA Tournament is made up of 68 teams. The first 32 teams in the tournament are the 32 Conference Championship winners. The remaining 36 teams are chosen by the selection committee in what are called "at-large" bids. The 10 member committee uses various factors, such as record and strength of schedule to choose and seed the final 36 teams.

The NCAA Tournament is a single elimination, knockout style tournament, meaning if you lose you're out, if you win you move on. The bracket is broken up into the following 4 regions: South, West, East, and Midwest. Each region has 16 teams that are seeded 1 through 16. The 1 seed is considered the best team in the region, while the 16 seed is the worst. 

From the round of 64 through the championship game, there are a total of 63 games. If you include the "first four", also known as the "play-in" games, there are a total of 67 games. Assuming the two teams playing in the championship game was not part of the first four, they would play a total of 6 games. The tournament takes place over the course of 3 1/2 weeks in late March and the first week of April. 

