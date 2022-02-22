NCAA March Madness 2022: About Start Date, Schedule, Bracket Predictions & How It Works

The college basketball madness is back with NCAA March Madness, which starts with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio, and continues through to 2022 Final Four in New Orleans.

Let's take a look at March Madness 2022 start date and how the March Madness schedule looks like.

March Madness 2022 Start date

Coming to March Madness 2022 Start date, as per the information on the NCAA Website, the selection day is on March 13. Here, check the entire schedule -

March Madness 2022 schedule

Round Date City Venue First Four March 15 and 16 Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First/ Second March 17 and 19 Buffalo New York Keybank Center First/ Second March 17 and 19 Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse First/Second March 17 and 19 Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First/Second March 17 and 19 Portland, Oregon Moda Center First/Second March 18 and 20 Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum First/Second March 18 and 20 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena First/Second March 18 and 20 San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome

How does NCAA March Madness work?

The NCAA Tournament is made up of 68 teams. The first 32 teams in the tournament are the 32 Conference Championship winners. The remaining 36 teams are chosen by the selection committee in what are called "at-large" bids. The 10 member committee uses various factors, such as record and strength of schedule to choose and seed the final 36 teams.

The NCAA Tournament is a single elimination, knockout style tournament, meaning if you lose you're out, if you win you move on. The bracket is broken up into the following 4 regions: South, West, East, and Midwest. Each region has 16 teams that are seeded 1 through 16. The 1 seed is considered the best team in the region, while the 16 seed is the worst.

From the round of 64 through the championship game, there are a total of 63 games. If you include the "first four", also known as the "play-in" games, there are a total of 67 games. Assuming the two teams playing in the championship game was not part of the first four, they would play a total of 6 games. The tournament takes place over the course of 3 1/2 weeks in late March and the first week of April.