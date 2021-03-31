NCAA Tournament Elite Eight Results, Highlights As UCLA And Gonzaga Advance To Final Four

The NCAA Tournament Final Four teams were finalized on Tuesday as UCLA and Gonzaga joined the Houston Cougars and the Baylor Bears. UCLA pulled off a shocker by upsetting Michigan, while Gonzaga looked dominant in their hammering of the USC Trojans. Here's a look at the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight highlights and results.

March Madness 2021 latest: NCAA Tournament Elite Eight results

In the first game of the Elite Eight on Monday, the Houston Cougars beat the Oregon State Beavers to book their place in the Final Four. The second game saw the Baylor Bears cruise past the Arkansas Razorbacks to make it to the semi-finals of the grand tournament. On Tuesday, UCLA and Gonzaga recorded wins to grab the two remaining spots.

Houston 67 - 61 Oregon State

Marcus Sasser racked up 20 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Cougars to fire them to victory. Quentin Grimes managed 18 points while Dejon Jarreau finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. For Oregon State, Maurice Calloo dropped 13 points.

Baylor 81 - 72 Arkansas

MaCio Teague dropped a game-high 22 points to see Baylor past Arkansas on Monday. Jared Butler played a supporting role with 14 points, five assists and three rebounds. JD Notae and Davanote Davis finished with 14 points each for the Razorbacks.

Gonzaga 85 - 66 USC

The Gonzaga Bulldogs extended their stellar unbeaten record with their 30th win of the season on Tuesday. Drew Timme grabbed led the way for the Bulldogs with 23 points while Jalen Suggs and Corey Kispert added 18 points each. Isiah Mobley finished with 19 points for USC, but it wasn't enough to stop the Gonzaga juggernaut, who steamrolled past their Elite Eight opponents.

Michigan 49 - 51 UCLA

The UCLA Bruins pulled off a shocking 51-49 upset of No. 1 seed Michigan in the final game of the Elite Eight. Johnny Juzang carried UCLA into the Final Four with 28 points while Tyger Campbell finished with 11 points. Hunter Dickinson was able to add just 11 points for Michigan.

When is NCAA Tournament Final Four? Schedule and live stream details

The NCAA Tournament semi-finals will take place on Saturday, April 3 at the Luca Oil Stadium Unity. The winners from both semi-finals will then square off in the National Championship on Monday, April 5. In the USA, all games will broadcast live on TBS.

Image Credits: UCLA Men's Basketball, Gonzaga Twitter