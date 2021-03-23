NCAA Tournament: Jamaica-born Kofi Cockburn Subject To Racial Abuse, Fans Explode Online

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn drew attention to a racist and xenophobic comment he received following the Fighting Illini's loss to Loyola-Chicago in the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament. Cockburn was the second Big Ten player to receive racist abuse during the NCAA tournament. The 21-year-old shared on Instagram a racist social media post directed at him after the top-seeded Illini lost to No. 8 Loyola Chicago on Sunday.

Kofi Cockburn racial abuse: Illinois star calls out racial abuse after NCAA tournament

The Kofi Cockburn racial abuse directed at him was shared in an unknown social media post on Sunday, not long following the No. 1-seeded Fighting Illini's second-round loss to Loyola Chicago. “Go back home ya bum. F***ing lost to Loyola. Go sit your monkey ass on the couch,” the user wrote on one of his old Instagram photos. Cockburn, who was born in Jamaica but later moved to New York, posted a screenshot of the post and responded by writing: "I blame his parents".

Kofi Cockburn's post came a day after Ohio State's E.J. Liddell received threatening and insulting social media messages following the second-seeded Buckeyes' loss to No. 15 seed Oral Roberts. The Kofi Cockburn NBA fan base received this news of racism not along after the Atlanta shootings recently. The Atlanta shootings has made many Americans voice their displeasure at increasing hate crimes towards Asians and blacks alike.

The 20-year-old posted images of the messages, including one that said, "I hope you die I really do". Other messages included racist insults. ESPN's Myron Medcalf reported Ohio State contacted local authorities regarding the matter. Liddell put up a team-high 23 points and 14 rebounds in that overtime loss. Liddell wrote, "Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I'm human." And "Comments don't get to me but I just wanna know why. I've never done anything to anyone in my life to be approached like this".

Honestly, what did I do to deserve this? I’m human. pic.twitter.com/djXzhSH0q8 — E.J. Liddell (@EasyE2432) March 20, 2021

Kofi Cockburn stats

An Illinois spokesman told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg that the school is looking into the situation and has spoken with Cockburn. The spokesman said the source of the comment was identified by others on social media. The 21-year-old led all scorers with 21 points and was one rebound short of a double-double in Illinois' second-round exit. The Jamaica native is only a sophomore, so Cockburn could return to Illinois to bounce back from the upset next season. The Kofi Cockburn NBA debut is much awaited.

According to ESPN, Kofi Cockburn averaged 17.7 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.2 assists in the 2020/21 season. Against Loyola Chicago, Cockburn scored 21 points and had nine rebounds as Illinois slipped to a 71-58 defeat. Illinois had only lost one of their 16 games before their defeat against Chicago on Sunday.

