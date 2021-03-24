NCAA Tournament Likely To Lose Out On $3.5 BILLION Thanks To Mark Emmert; Here Is How

NCAA president Mark Emmert has been under fire multiple times during his tenure. The recent issue revolves around women's rights for the NCAA March Madness, where a difference in gyms and equipment for the men's and women's teams were pointed out. Now, as per reports, a mistake made by Emmert will most likely cost the NCAA $3.5 billion in the next few years.

NCAA media rights deal: Mark Emmert's mistake to cost NCAA $3.5 billion?

In 2016, the NCAA had eight years remaining on their TV contract with CBS and Turner. The association extended the contract till 2032, increasing it at an annual rate of less than 3%. As per reports, Emmert had viewed the deal as a result of countless uncertainties in the media landscape – which keeps evolving.

As per a TV rights space veteran, the deal Emmert made is one the "biggest mistakes in sports media in recent history". By the time the deal is done, the NCAA might have lost billions. According to the veteran (via Yahoo Sports), the "third or fourth" most popular postseason sporting event does not need long-term security, which made it a big mistake.

Yahoo Sports also reports that various experts have predicted a 100% increase in the earlier deal, which would have averaged at a whopping $770 million per annum. Further reports add that if they had tried, they could have bagged a $2.25 billion per year deal in 2030, and maybe a $1.5 billion contract from 2025-29.

NFL media rights deal

The NFL recently got a near-100 percent increase, while the NHL gained double their income after selling rights to ESPN. “If you look at the recent deals in the NFL and NHL, the so-called ‘haves’ are getting significant increases,” another veteran told Yahoo Sports on the NFL media rights deal. "Even in this brave new world, it’s hard to imagine that the crown jewel of NCAA March Madness wouldn’t be in the ‘have’ column".

NCAA basketball rankings

The NCAA men's tournament also gets the association 90% of their income. The money earned is eventually distributed or smaller offices throughout the USA. Not-so-coincidentally, Emmert also received a pay raise (60 percent), increasing his salary from $2.4 million to $3.9 million.

NEW: The NCAA's Mark Emmert has agreed to an *independent review* of gender disparities at its basketball tournaments, according to a letter sent to the NCAA Committee on Women's Athletics today & obtained by the Post.



Full letter: pic.twitter.com/wLs602fkl6 — Molly Hensley-Clancy (@mollyhc) March 23, 2021

