Nebraska Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg Returns After Hospital Trip; Diagnosed With Flu

Fans were left concerned after Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was forced to leave the game against Indiana on Wednesday. The veteran basketball coach looked ill on the sidelines as sources later confirmed that he was indeed sick in the build-up to the game. Fred Hoiberg could not stay till the end of his side's narrow loss as he was forced to exit in the last quarter and rushed straight to the nearest hospital. Assistant coach Sadler took over for Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg once the latter left the court. Nebraska did not hold a post-game press conference to offer an update on Hoiberg's condition.

Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg Influenza A update

Update on Head Coach Fred Hoiberg pic.twitter.com/sbe2pACeJE — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) March 12, 2020

Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg Coronavirus update

Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg sick?

A conjunction of information from sources and other reports:



Fred Hoiberg was released from a hospital in Indianapolis after testing negative for a preliminary coronavirus screening. Source said flu symptoms. Team was released from locker room and is back at the hotel. — Matt Reynoldson (@MattReynKLKN) March 12, 2020

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was diagnosed with the Influenza A flu after being taken to the hospital during the Big Ten men's basketball tournament on Wednesday. After the video of Fred Hoiberg surfaced online, there were concerns that the Nebraska basketball coach could be a victim of the Coronavirus global pandemic. However, the latest reports from the team's official handle have dismissed any such claims. Fred Hoiberg returned to the team hotel after being released from Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis on Wednesday night itself.

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg heart condition

Fred Hoiberg also has a pre-existing heart condition. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/Mx4ssmnYFb — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) March 12, 2020

