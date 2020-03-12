The Debate
Nebraska Basketball Coach Fred Hoiberg Returns After Hospital Trip; Diagnosed With Flu

Basketball News

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was rushed to the hospital midway through last night's game after he displayed Coronavirus-like symptoms.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
nebraska basketball coach

Fans were left concerned after Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was forced to leave the game against Indiana on Wednesday. The veteran basketball coach looked ill on the sidelines as sources later confirmed that he was indeed sick in the build-up to the game. Fred Hoiberg could not stay till the end of his side's narrow loss as he was forced to exit in the last quarter and rushed straight to the nearest hospital. Assistant coach Sadler took over for Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg once the latter left the court. Nebraska did not hold a post-game press conference to offer an update on Hoiberg's condition. 

Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg Influenza A update

Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg Coronavirus update

Nebraska Basketball coach Fred Hoiberg sick?

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg was diagnosed with the Influenza A flu after being taken to the hospital during the Big Ten men's basketball tournament on Wednesday. After the video of Fred Hoiberg surfaced online, there were concerns that the Nebraska basketball coach could be a victim of the Coronavirus global pandemic. However, the latest reports from the team's official handle have dismissed any such claims. Fred Hoiberg returned to the team hotel after being released from Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis on Wednesday night itself.

Nebraska basketball coach Fred Hoiberg heart condition

First Published:
