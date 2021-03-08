Nets’ James Harden Claims All-Star Game Was ‘Forced’ On Players, Slams NBA’s Morale

Brooklyn Nets superstar James Harden didn't hold back on his criticism of the NBA opting to host the traditional All-Star game amid the pandemic. The 31-year-old revealed that the 70th NBA All-Star game on Sunday was forced upon the players. Harden also admitted that he was looking forward to the week off to spend more time with his close ones until the NBA decided that the All-Star game was actually happening.

James Harden on NBA All-Star game: Nets superstar slams NBA for change in plan

Following months of delegation and original reporting that the NBA would just announce the players who earned the All-Star honours and move on without playing a game, the league decided it could put together a small event in Atlanta. Notably, Nets superstar James Harden wasn't particularly happy with the NBA's decision to continue with the game. While speaking to reporters ahead of Team LeBron vs Team Durant, Harden took a sly dig at the league for their decision to host the All-Star game amid the pandemic.

Speaking to reporters ahead of today’s All-Star Game, James Harden said he felt this year’s festivities were “forced.”



Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have both already been ruled out of the game because of the league’s contact tracing protocols. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 7, 2021

He said, "I think, just in general, this All-Star game is kind of forced and thrown upon us. You finally get an opportunity to have close to a week off in a busy schedule and be able to take a deep breath and be with your family, things like that. We just have this one-day event, it’s pretty tough though. This entire season is tough. It’s difficult. A lot of craziness has happened throughout the course of the year.”

In normal circumstances, the All-Star weekend is filled with festivities beginning on Friday night. This year, however, the Rising Stars Challenge wasn't being played, while the Slam Dunk Contest, Three-Point Contest and Skills Challenge were all being held throughout Sunday night. "Get to Atlanta, get tested, stay in the room. That's pretty much it. Then stay in the room until it’s time to go out there and play.” James added.

#TeamLeBron WINS the 2021 #NBAAllStar Game! They earn a total of $1.25 million for TMCF, while #TeamDurant earns $500,000 for UNCF.



Giannis: 2021 NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant MVP Award winner (35 PTS, 16-16 shooting) #KiaAllStarMVP pic.twitter.com/aAK8o21OPw — NBA (@NBA) March 8, 2021

NBA All-Star full highlights: Team LeBron cruise to comfortable win over Team Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo of Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player Award after scoring a game-high 35 points. Damian Lillard racked up 32 points while Steph Curry also finished with 28 points to his name as Team LeBron coasted to a 170-150 victory over Team Durant. Bradley Beal finished with 26 points for the Eastern Conference side while Kyrie Irving racked up 24 points.

Image Credits - Nets Instagram