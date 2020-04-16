Kevin Durant Oakland House Listed For $6 Million, Inside Details Of KD's Luxurious Mansion

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant's house in Oakland, California is reportedly up for sale. According to The Mercury News, the Kevin Durant Oakland House, which Durant rented during his time with the Golden State Warriors, is now listed off-market for $6 million. Andrea Gordon is reportedly the listing agent for the Kevin Durant Oakland House which can almost be considered as a mansion.

Kevin Durant Oakland House: Inside Kevin Durant mansion

Designed by famous architect Michael Burgess, the house was built in 2005. Located at Oakland Hills, according to the pictures on the listing, the windows of the lavish house provide an eccentric view of the Bay Area. Furthermore, reports suggest the house has two separate apartments spread across a 9,084-square-ft area. The Kevin Durant Oakland house has seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms and includes amenities like a home theatre, a circular driveway, a basketball half-court and an atrium with floor-to-ceiling windows.

Kevin Durant Oakland House: Kevin Durant house for sale

Durant joined Golden State Warriors from OKC Thunder in 2016. He spent three successful years at Warriors before leaving for the Brooklyn Nets last summer. Back in 2017, Durant gave a live tour of his luxurious house and showcased some of the unique features of his Oakland Hills place. On Compass' official website, the house is listed for just under $6 million.

Kevin Durant Oakland House: Inside Kevin Durant's Mansion-esque home

Kevin Durant Net worth: Kevin Durant Oakland House and more

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Durant's net worth is somewhere around $170 million. Last year, the two-time NBA champion left the Warriors to sign a four-year deal worth a reported $164 million with the Nets. In 2019, according to Forbes, Durant's earnings were $65.4 million.

In May 2019, the 31-year-old purchased a house in New York, even before he secured his move to the Nets. Back in November 2019, Durant revealed he always had an interest in the history of cities he lived in. Speaking of New York, Durant said, "I mean there are people on the streets at all times of the day and the majority of these people watch basketball. So, like, everywhere I go it’s, ‘What’s up, man? I hope you get well, and I can’t wait to see you back, and congrats.’ So it’s been, it’s definitely been dope running into the fans here in New York." While Durant is yet to make his debut for the Nets - due to injury while playing for the Warriors in the 2019 NBA Finals - Kevin Durant revealed he is already a much-loved figure in New York.

