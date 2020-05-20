Kyrie Irving Hints At NBA Return Through An Instagram Story On A Basketball Court

In March, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving underwent a shoulder surgery which sidelined him for the remaining NBA 2019-20 season. After the league was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Irving and Kevin Durant were rumoured to be gearing up for their return if the season resumes in June. While there were no updates from Irving for months, he posted an Instagram story on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), which left fans wondering about a much-awaited Kyrie Irving return.

Kyrie Irving Instagram story: Kyrie Irving return hint dropped?

Many fans took to Twitter to wonder about Irving's story, assuming that the story was from a Kyrie Irving training session. The court was assumed to be at Roosevelt Middle School, where Irving honed his skills. Irving reportedly signed his Nets contract on this court. People compared photos of the court, assuming that is where Irving was practising. However, many people even floated a theory that the story was meant to promote the sneakers on show. Five days ago, Irving introduced a line of women's sneakers for his sister Asia called the Nike Kyrie 6 'Asia'.

Kyrie underwent arthroscopic shoulder surgery earlier this year in February. The Nets released a statement before their game against Philadelphia 76ers, stating that the team’s goal is long term health. Irving initially missed 26 games due to the same shoulder injury and returned to play in January. He last scored 54 points against Chicago Bulls, shortly after Kobe Bryant’s death. However, Irving's shoulder continued to cause problems for the Nets star. Then-coach Kenny Atkinson stated that shoulder injuries are ‘tough’ and one feels good on some days and bad on the others.

Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his shoulder. He will be out for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. pic.twitter.com/HOuNdyCLrF — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 20, 2020

It has been 11 weeks since Irving's surgery. Though the Nets provided no estimate for Irving's rehab or return, there were reports about him returning for the NBA 2020-21 season along with Kevin Durant. The NBA suspension caused fans to hope for an Irving-Durant return when the season resumes. However, Durant was diagnosed with COVID-19, which has reportedly pushed his return by a few months. The Nets have stated that health will be their first priority, and the player will return to the court only when he is ready.

