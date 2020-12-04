Nets Unveil STUNNING Jean-Michel Basquiat-inspired City Edition Jerseys; Fans Love It

With the NBA 2020-21 season weeks away, teams have unveiled their new City Edition jerseys. Each jersey by each franchise honours the city they play in, providing fans with a reason to feel closer to their team. The Nets recently unveiled their jersey, which honours Brooklyn by including art inspired by artist Jean-Michel Basquait. Fans loved the new jersey, which adds colour to their black and white uniform.

Also read | Kevin Durant speaks on Achilles injury and return for Brooklyn Nets

Nets City Edition jersey unveiled ahead of 2020-21 season

The jersey reads "BKLYN NETS" across the chest, inspired by Basquait's signature style. As per the team's release, the jersey paise homage to the artist, trying to give a voice to the voiceless. The entire uniform is laden with patterns inspired by Basquiat, including the famous Crown, which features in most of his work. Some Basquiat-inspired gear was also released by the team.

Fans seemed to love the new colours added, some disappointed they won't be able to buy it. Certain fans preferred the whole kit, while some loved the shorts. Like most City Edition jerseys released this offseason, this one received its fair share of hate, though everyone appreciated the Basquait-inspired patterns.

Also read | Kevin Durant denies talking to James Harden over potential Brooklyn Nets move

A tribute to a revolutionary. pic.twitter.com/TSq4b5BbWY — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 3, 2020

Who is Jean-Michel Basquiat?

Basquait, born on December 22, is known as a revolutionary Brooklyn-based artist. Born to a Haitian father and Puerto Rican mother, his work reflected his diverse background. He popularized and recognized Black heritage in his art, using it for commenting on social issues and exploring himself. His signature element – the aforementioned crown – was his own way of celebrating Black people as "majestic royalty".

Fans react to new Nets NBA City Edition 2020 jersey

Me realizing i wont be able to get one pic.twitter.com/s2EfyBSbNp — Hardstop Lucas Burner (@HardStopBurner) December 3, 2020

The whole kit fire 🔥🔥🔥 shorts complement so well with the jersey — mateosaga (@irellogical) December 3, 2020

Definitely need them shorts — Christian Herrera (@cjherrera06) December 3, 2020

Too much 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — Ramon Castro The Digimon Emperor (@DigimonFan4Life) December 3, 2020

Ive never seen a uniform thats ugly and hard at the same time. Idk how to feel about them pic.twitter.com/7SeUS5hYOs — Marcus (@themxrcxs) December 3, 2020

Also read | NBA City Edition 2020: Which new 2020-21 city edition uniforms are hit and miss amongst fans?

Nets pre-season schedule

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Dec. 13 against the Wizards. Full preseason schedule: pic.twitter.com/F6m21KrGUQ — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 27, 2020

The NBA preseason will see Kyrie Irving and Durant team up for the first time. Having been sidelined wih his Achilles injury, Nets fans are more than excited to see Durant play again. The first Nets preseason game is scheduled against Washington Wizards on December 13 (December 14 IST). The second game is set against the Boston Celtics on December 18 (December 19).

The Nets will open the 2020-21 regular season (December 22), starting with a highly-anticipated game against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Also read | Kevin Durant chose "chill" Brooklyn Nets over becoming the NY Knicks' "saviour"

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Twitter)