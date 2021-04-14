Nets Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, Prediction, Channel

As Kevin Durant returns to the court for the Brooklyn Nets, the top two seeds in the Eastern Conference will battle it out. The 76ers, trying to play their best game, might be up for their first title since 1983. As both teams are tied with the same record, the game might be as important as it gets.

"We're going for the past champs, the Lakers. They were the ones that won the championship, so you got to give the respect to them," Ben Simmons said. He added that the Nets have a lot of talent, but in the end, there is only one ball. "We got to come in prepared mentally and physically".

Embiid spoke about it being more than a rivalry, as there is the number one seed on the like. Embiid will play after dropping 36 points against the Dallas Mavericks 113-95 win. "We got a tiebreaker that we need. They've been playing well; we've been playing well. We've been winning games; they've been winning games".

While Durant is back, he might play with minutes restrictions. "That's all on me," Durant said after the Los Angeles Lakers game. "I mean, they were trapping me and keeping two on the ball a lot, but all that stuff is still on me. I can't put that on nobody else. I'll be better". He had eight turnovers, but finished with 31 points.

Kyrie Irving might not play due to some personal reasons. "I don't think we have to be more physical than teams," Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash said. "We just have to match the effort and intensity. I don't think we necessarily tried to match it (against the Lakers)".

Nets vs 76ers live stream: Where to watch NBA live telecast in India

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Where to watch NBA live telecast

Date and Time: Wednesday, April 14, 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, April 15, 4:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Nets vs 76ers NBA channel (the USA only) – Yes Network, ESPN.

Nets vs 76ers prediction

The Brooklyn Nets will beat the Philadelphia 76ers.

Nets vs 76ers team news

Philadelphia 76ers

George Hill – Out, thumb

Brooklyn Nets

LaMarcus Aldridge – Out, illness

Tyler Johnson – Out, knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

James Harden – Out, hamstring

Kyrie Irving – Out, personal

NBA standings

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers are currently leading the Eastern Conference with 37 wins and 17 losses each. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks follow. The Boston Celtics are ranked fifth, while the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat are placed sixth. With a 41-14 record, the Utah Jazz are currently heading the league and the West. The Phoenix Suns and the Los Angeles Clippers follow.

