Nets Vs 76ers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Live, TV Channel, H2h And Prediction

The Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers will face each other on Thursday night, 7:30 PM EST (Friday, 6:00 AM IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The Nets, with a 4-4 win-loss record, will face the red-hot 76ers without Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie. The 76ers, on the other hand, are currently on a five-game winning streak.

Nets vs 76ers live stream: How to watch Nets vs 76ers game online

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Nets vs 76ers TV channel (USA) – TNT

Nets vs 76ers team news

Nets

Kevin Durant – Out, health and safety protocols

Reggie Perry – Day to day, groin

Nicolas Claxton – Out, right knee

Rodions Kurucs – Day to day, ankle

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for the season, ACL

76ers

Furkan Korkmaz – Out, groin

Mike Scott – Out, left knee

Kevin Durant's facing a 7-day quarantine under league protocols because of exposure to a positive COVID-19 case, sources tell ESPN. He had the coronavirus in May, continues to register antibodies and has tested negative in multiple recents tests. He'd miss 4 games in next week. https://t.co/HFHFKHolte — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 4, 2021

With Durant unavailable till the Nets game against the Denver Nuggets, the 76ers will look to extend their five-game winning streak. The Nets – strong title contenders led by the Durant-Irving duo – have averaged 111.8 points this season, going 39.2 from the three-point range. Durant has been leading the team with a 28.2 point average.

Kevin Durant this season:



28.2 PPG - 6.2 RPG - 4.4 APG - 1.4 SPG - 1.0 BPG - 51 FG% - 50 3P% - 90 FT% - 33 MPG



Love seeing KD back and absolutely balling. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Gt5dHhfDK8 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 3, 2021

The 76ers have been unbeatable with Joel Embiid leading with 23.2 points. As Durant won't return for a few more games, the load for the Nets falls onto Irving along with Caris LeVert.

Nets vs 76ers prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will beat the Brooklyn Nets.

