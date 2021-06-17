Nets Vs Bucks Prediction: Live Stream Details, H2h Record, And Game 6 Preview

Brooklyn Nets will lock horns with Milwaukee Bucks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum Arena, Milwaukee and is scheduled for Thursday, June 17 at 8:30 PM [Friday, June 18 at 6:00 AM IST]. After taking a 3-2 lead in the series, the Nets will be looking to close out the series with another special performance in Milwaukee. Here is a look at the Nets vs Bucks prediction, h2h record and the Nets vs Bucks live stream details.

Win or go home. pic.twitter.com/bc9vd7G1Jw — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 17, 2021

Nets vs Bucks Game 6 preview

After leading by as many as 16 points at the end of the first half, the Bucks would have expected to come out with a win in Game 5, but Kevin Durant showed up in the second half as he completely blitzed past the Bucks defence and scored 49 points in the game. Giannis had a good night, scoring 34 points but his clutch free throw miss made things easier for the Nets. With a lot to play for in Game 5, Giannis and his team will have to do something special and as he mentioned in his post-game interview, they will have to play as a team to stop Kevin Durant from scoring.

Yeah, it really happened. — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) June 16, 2021

James Harden's return was a big relief for the Nets who played without their star point guard Kyrie Irving. Harden was not playing at 100% per cent and did not have a great night scoring, but he made sure that he helped his team by getting 8 assists and also played some great defence on Giannis towards the end, where he made the former MVP shoot a tough fadeaway. Game 5 was all about KD's historic performance and the 2-time Finals MVP would want to do something similar this game as he has the chance to close out the series in style, which will help him and his teammates get some extra rest before the conference finals.

Nets vs Bucks h2h record

The two teams played 3 games in the regular season. The Bucks managed to win 2 out of those games. This fixture had an intense matchup that ended 117-114 in favour of Milwaukee, the game witnessed a scoring duel between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant who each went for 49 and 42 points respectively. The Bucks have the superior winning record in this matchup, winning 104 times over the Nets as compared to the 75 wins Brooklyn Nets have over them.

Nets vs Bucks prediction

With James Harden back in the lineup for the Nets, things don't look great for the Bucks. It is very possible that this game comes down to the final possession but considering the form of Kevin Durant and the momentum Brooklyn Nets are in, we predict a win for the Nets in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Nets vs Bucks live stream: How to watch Nets vs Bucks on TV

This game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN and TNT. Indian fans can watch the Nets vs Bucks Game 6 on Star Sports. Fans can also watch all the games and get all the details about the NBA Playoffs by buying the NBA League pass which is available on the official NBA app and website.

Image Credits: AP