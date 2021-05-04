Nets Vs Bucks Prediction: NBA Live, Channel, Preview, Nets Vs Bucks H2h Details

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other for the second consecutive game in the NBA 2021 season on Tuesday, May 3 at 6:30 PM local time (Wednesday, May 5 at 5:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Here is a look at Nets vs Bucks prediction, NBA live in India and Nets vs Bucks h2h.

Recap of Nets vs Bucks previous match

Earlier on Monday, the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Brooklyn Nets 117-114 in a nail-biting contest. The game witnessed a great dual between reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and former MVP, Kevin Durant, as both players put on an incredible show on court. The game saw Antetokounmpo finished with a season-high 49 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and a steal. Kevin Durant, on the other hand, finished the game with 42 points along with 10 rebounds. This was the second match on the trot that Durant breached 40 point mark having done it earlier versus Indian Pacers.

Nets vs Bucks h2h

This is the third time in this season that Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks will be facing each other. In the current season, the Nets vs Bucks h2h stands at 1-1 with Nets beating Bucks 125-123 earlier in the season, while the game on Monday saw Milwaukee Bucks overcoming te Brooklyn Nets 117-114.

NBA channel: How to watch Nets vs Bucks NBA live stream?

Fans in India can watch the Nets vs Bucks NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India.

Nets vs Bucks prediction

This contest once again promises to be a hard-fought battle just like the earlier two games. While it is tough to make the Nets vs Bucks prediction, but going by the previous game, the Bucks are likely to edge out the Nets once again in this second consecutive game.

NBA playoffs bracket

A total of 6 teams have already booked their spot in the play-offs. From the Eastern Conference, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have already qualified for playoffs, while from Western Conference Utah Jazz, Phoenix Suns, Denver Nuggets and LA Clippers have booked their spot in play-offs. Here is a look at how the NBA playoffs bracket looks like -

Image: Milwaukee Bucks / Brooklyn Nets / Instagram